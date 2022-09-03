Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 3

South Bend clinched a second-half title as they shoot for back-to-back Midwest League titles. (They won the Midwest League in 2019—which was the most-recent year of the Midwest League.) Unfortunately, they clinched despite a loss.

We’ve got a short schedule tonight.

Iowa Cubs

Rained out in Columbus. Doubleheader Sunday.

Tennessee Smokies

Rained out at Mississippi. Doubleheader Sunday

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were hammered by the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics), 10-8. However, the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Beloit Sky Carp 5-1, which clinched the second-half divisional title for South Bend.

Starter Richard Gallardo took the loss after giving up eight runs on six hits over three innings. However, all five runs Gallardo gave up in the second inning were unearned thanks to two South Bend errors. Gallardo walked three and struck out two.

First baseman B.J. Murray Jr. hit a solo home run in the sixth inning which was his fifth home run with South Bend this year and eighth overall. Murray was 1 for 4 with a walk.

Second baseman Yeison Santana went 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored twice and had two RBI.

DH Jordan Nwogu was 2 for 5 with an RBI triple in the third inning. He also had an RBI groundout later to drive in his second run of the game.

After trailing in this game 8-1 at one point, South Bend had their own “Mighty Casey” moment when center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong came up to bat as the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. However, like Casey, Crow-Armstrong struck out to end the game. But Crow-Armstrong did have a good game anyway, going 2 for 5 with a double and one run scored.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were bitten by the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 7-5.

Pelicans starter Didier Vargas gave up four home runs in six innings tonight. But all four of them were solo home runs. so at least he limited the damage. Vargas’ final line was four runs on four hits over six innings. Vargas struck out seven and walked no one, so that helped.

The loss went to Anthony Mendez, who threw the final three innings. Vargas allowed three runs on three hits, including a two-run home run. One of the three runs was unearned. Mendez struck out one, walked two and hit one batter.

The RiverDogs hit five home runs. The Pelicans had six hits and they were all singles.

Second baseman Pedro Ramirez went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Right fielder Ezequiel Pagan was 2 for 3 with a walk. Pagan had two RBI.

DH Moises Ballesteros was 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and two total RBI.