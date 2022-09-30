Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Friday 9/30, 1:20 CT

Friday notes...

The Cubs have announced 2,531,198 tickets sold through Thursday’s game, an average of 32,451 per date. They must average 22,934 tickets sold for the three remaining dates to reach the 2.6 million mark. The Cubs have not announced fewer than 2.6 million tickets sold since 1997. BEAST AGAINST THE EAST: The Cubs finished this year’s play against the NL East with a 21-10 record. The .677 winning percentage is the Cubs’ best against the NL East in franchise history.

The Cubs’ sweep of the six-game season series against the Phillies was the third in franchise history (since 1900) of a season series of at least six games. Also: Braves in 2008 (6-0) and Mets in 2015 (7-0). THE MOREL FILES: Christopher Morel has hit 16 home runs this year. He is the third Cubs rookie to have at least that many home runs and also 10+ stolen bases in his rookie season. Also: Billy Cowan in 1964 (19 HR, 12 SB) and Kris Bryant in 2015 (26 HR, 13 SB).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/A8AdtLxZto — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 30, 2022

Reds lineup:

Also of interest for today and this series:

Umpires for #Reds (60-96) at #Cubs (70-86):

Brennan Miller, Jansen Visconti, Vic Carapazza, Jerry Meals (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 2:20 pm

Venue: Wrigley Field — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) September 30, 2022

Adrian Sampson, RHP vs. Graham Ashcraft, RHP

Adrian Sampson has put up a consistent and solid season for the Cubs.

So far in September he’s posted a 1.55 ERA and 1.035 WHIP in five starts, which is really good! One of those starts was September 8 against the Reds in Wrigley Field, where he threw six innings and allowed five hits and one run.

Another one just like that, please.

Graham Ashcraft missed a month with biceps soreness and just returned last Saturday, when he threw four innings (70 pitches) against the Brewers, allowing four runs.

His last start against the Cubs was August 13 in Cincinnati, when he allowed four runs (three earned) in 6⅓ innings, including a home run by Franmil Reyes.

Another one just like that, please.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Reds market territories).

Please visit our SB Nation Reds site Red Reporter.

Discuss amongst yourselves.