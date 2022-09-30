Baseball history unpacked, September 30

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1911 - At the West Side Grounds, Red Ames gives the Giants a needed 3-1 victory over the 2nd-place Cubs. (2)
- 1984 - On the final day of the season, Mike Witt uses only 97 pitches to retire 27 consecutive hitters. The Angels’ hurler throws a perfect game against the Rangers and beats Charlie Hough on an unearned run, 1-0. (1,2)
- 1988 - Ronald Reagan, nearing the end of his presidency, throws out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field. The former Cub announcer then spends an inning and a half doing play-by-play with Harry Caray in the WGN television booth. (2)
- 2013 - The Cubs fire manager Dale Sveum* one day after the end of a second straight disappointing season in which they lost 96 games after losing 101 in 2012. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Hal O’Hagan, Alex Hardy, Robin Roberts HOF, Carlos Lezcano, Dave Magadan, Doug Jennings, Yorkis Perez, Curtis Goodwin,
Today in world history:
- 1777 - Continental Congress flees to York, Pennsylvania, as British forces advance.
- 1841 - Samuel Slocum patents the stapler.
- 1929 - 1st manned rocket plane flight (by auto maker Fritz von Opel).
- 1955 - American actor and cultural icon James Dean is killed in a car crash aged 24.
