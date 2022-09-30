Baseball history unpacked, September 30

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Hal O’Hagan, Alex Hardy, Robin Roberts HOF, Carlos Lezcano, Dave Magadan, Doug Jennings, Yorkis Perez, Curtis Goodwin,

Today in world history:

1777 - Continental Congress flees to York, Pennsylvania, as British forces advance.

- Continental Congress flees to York, Pennsylvania, as British forces advance. 1841 - Samuel Slocum patents the stapler.

- Samuel Slocum patents the stapler. 1929 - 1st manned rocket plane flight (by auto maker Fritz von Opel).

- 1st manned rocket plane flight (by auto maker Fritz von Opel). 1955 - American actor and cultural icon James Dean is killed in a car crash aged 24.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.