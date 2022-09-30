 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: The final Friday, and number 61

Judge ties history and there’s still time left.

By Ashley MacLennan
Well, friends, I’m sorry to say it, but this is the final Friday of baseball’s regular season. And since about four teams would need to cease to exist in order for the Cubs to get into the postseason, this is the last Friday and last weekend of Cubs baseball in 2022.

Somber, and yet, what a year it has been.

And one of the biggest stories of this year and most certainly this week has been Judge-watch, as baseball fans clamored (some quite literally) to watch the big moment Aaron Judge hit home run 61 to tie fellow Yankee Roger Maris. As it stands today, Judge is now tied for both the Yankees’ record and the American League record, and with six games remaining in the regular season, there is ample opportunity left for him to break the record still (provided teams stop walking him intentionally).

Here are some stories on Judge’s big moment.

First up, not everyone was thrilled with the guy who caught the ball. Especially not his wife.

Let’s get into today’s links.

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

