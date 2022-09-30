Outside The Confines: The final Friday, and number 61

Well, friends, I’m sorry to say it, but this is the final Friday of baseball’s regular season. And since about four teams would need to cease to exist in order for the Cubs to get into the postseason, this is the last Friday and last weekend of Cubs baseball in 2022.

Somber, and yet, what a year it has been.

And one of the biggest stories of this year and most certainly this week has been Judge-watch, as baseball fans clamored (some quite literally) to watch the big moment Aaron Judge hit home run 61 to tie fellow Yankee Roger Maris. As it stands today, Judge is now tied for both the Yankees’ record and the American League record, and with six games remaining in the regular season, there is ample opportunity left for him to break the record still (provided teams stop walking him intentionally).

Here are some stories on Judge’s big moment.

First up, not everyone was thrilled with the guy who caught the ball. Especially not his wife.

Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann snagged Aaron Judge's 61st HR ball in the bullpen.



His wife — NFL Network's Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) — wasn't very pleased that he gave it up so easily pic.twitter.com/cQqLVHsgEI — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 29, 2022

If I missed a historic home run on national TV and all my friends were sending me screencaps of memes and tweets just absolutely ROASTING me in my darkest hour, you can guarantee I would tell the reporter my name was "Uhh Frankie. Frankie Lasagna" https://t.co/0BFZMvw8uy — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) September 29, 2022

Let’s get into today’s links.

Yadier Molina has been named manager of Team Puerto Rico for the 2023 World Baseball Classic ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/IKoMgeBmVm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 29, 2022

How good was Ted Williams?



Joe DiMaggio during his hitting streak: .408/.463/.717/1.181



Ted Williams during DiMaggio’s hitting streak: .412/.540/.684/1.224 pic.twitter.com/3YWghRozDD — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) September 29, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.