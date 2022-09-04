Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Sunday 9/4, 1:15 CT

Sunday notes...

NOT HOLDING THE LEAD: The Cubs have had the lead at some point in six of the eight games on this road trip, failing to take a lead only in the two games in which they were shut out. They managed to win only two of those six games.

The Cubs are 21-20 since the All-Star break. By comparison, the AL East-leading Yankees are 15-26 since the break. THE FRANIMAL: Franmil Reyes, last six games: .304/.385/.609 (7-for-23), a double, two home runs, three walks, five runs scored.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Cardinals lineup:

The last Cardinals vs. Cubs game of 2022! pic.twitter.com/aNVfwQdVJC — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 4, 2022

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Miles Mikolas, RHP

Once again, I feel compelled to point out this 2022 split:

Marcus Stroman, road games: 11 starts, 2.05 ERA, 1.027 WHIP, 8 HR in 40⅓ innings

Marcus Stroman, home games: 8 starts, 6.92 ERA, 1.488 WHIP, 4 HR in 61⅓ innings

Maybe it’s random, maybe it’s not, but by starting Stroman on regular rest today, the Cubs avoid pushing him back to a home start Tuesday. They could, with careful selection, have him start only once more at home this year. Ten of his 11 road starts can be categorized as “good to excellent,” while only two of his eight home starts fall in that category.

One of the good road starts came in the first game of a doubleheader August 4 in St. Louis, where Stroman threw six two-hit innings before running out of gas in the seventh and allowing a pair of home runs.

Here’s to one of those good outings being this afternoon.

Miles Mikolas has made four starts against the Cubs this year and posted a 4.13 ERA and 1.333 WHIP. The most recent of those starts was August 24 at Wrigley Field, where the Cubs scored five runs (three earned) off Mikolas in 6x innings. Included in that was a home run by Zach McKinstry. Mikolas followed that by getting knocked out in the fifth inning August 29 against the Reds, and since July 24 has posted a 5.81 ERA in seven starts and allowed eight home runs in 48 innings.

Hopefully the Cubs can hit him this afternoon.

