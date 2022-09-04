Cub Tracks is already waiting for next year

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Sunday’s articles are always a taffy-pull. Often there aren’t enough articles to make the thing meaningful, or there aren’t enough meaningful articles, period. But we cast the net just a little wider, and sometimes come up with a tire, or a boot.
You have to like those crooked numbers in the first inning, and hope they hold up. Drew Smyly has been dealing lately.
#Cubs jump in front with a 3-run 1st! pic.twitter.com/hhhOVU9Sht— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 3, 2022
That was the best part. The rest, I don’t want to talk about. Smyly didn’t last long and gave up a touchdown and an extra point. The bullpen held them there, pretty much, but the offense wasn’t up to the task, and St. Louis gets the meatloaf. Al will fill you in on the details. I haven’t the heart.
Nod yes if Nico gets knocks.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 3, 2022
Join us next Saturday and you could take home a @nico_hoerner bobblehead, presented by @ReynoldsBrands: https://t.co/FvvIsnCq5m pic.twitter.com/4aLvKpwn5x
- Steve Greenberg (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): After a pretty good August, rebuilding Cubs might as well have a September to sing about. “Maybe we’re not quite as far away as some days it feels like.”
- Cary Heinz (Cubbies Crib*): From this point on, it’s about auditioning for 2023. “We’re going to see some ridiculous proposals and rumors come the winter months.” Paul Sullivan has thoughts.
- Marquee Sports Network*: Jeremiah Estrada’s challenging 2-year stretch rewarded with major league debut. [VIDEO]
- Luke Parrish (Cubbies Crib*): David Ross has to find a new approach with the Cubs bullpen. “There is a fine line between understanding the obstacles in Ross’ way and blatantly mismanaging the roster.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Willson Contreras in a St. Louis Cardinals uniform in 2023? Brace for the possible nightmare scenario, Chicago Cubs fans. This one’s been making the rounds. Sullivan weighs in.
- Mark Saxon (MLB.com*): Nick Madrigal’s hot bat not enough to reignite rivalry with Cards. “For the Cubs, the remainder of this season is mostly about figuring out which players on their roster will be fits for the long term...”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Nick Madrigal just keeps hitting. “... his .352 OBP is exactly what you want in a table-setter.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): ‘Same page’: Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki, interpreter Toy Matsushita face rookie MLB seasons together. “The player-interpreter relationship goes far beyond interviews and press conferences.”
- MLB.com*: Brennen Davis reaches 5 times in win. Friday night’s game, that is. But good news nonetheless.
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Matt Mervis keeps mashing, Davis’ return off to good start. “... two days into September, the Cubs first base prospect continues to live up to his nickname, “Mash.””
