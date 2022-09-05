Baseball history unpacked, September 5

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Ed Stein, Lefty Leifield, Candy Maldonado, Cliff Bartosh, Jeff Stevens, Tyler Colvin*. Also notable: Nap Lajoie HOF, Bill Mazeroski HOF.

Today in world history:

1666 - Great Fire of London ends, leaving 13,200 houses destroyed and 8 dead.

1698 - Russian Tsar Peter the Great imposes a tax on beards.

1882 - 10,000 workers march in 1st Labor Day parade in NYC.

1901 - National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, better known as Minor League Baseball is formed at the Leland Hotel in Chicago.

1955 - WTTW TV channel 11 in Chicago, IL (PBS) begins broadcasting.

1966 Jerry Lewis' 1st Muscular Dystrophy Labor Day telethon raises $1 million.

