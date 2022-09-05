 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Lost glory

Dylan Cease comes one batter away from a no-hitter. Aaron Judge soars as the Yankees sink. And other news from around the league.

By Josh Timmers
Happy Labor Day to all of you and my sympathies to all of you who still had to get up and go to work today.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. All of you who have today off, I hope you have a good time. Me, I’m still working.

