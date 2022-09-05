September 5 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber

Catching up with old friends.

Javier Báez

We don’t hear much about Javy, and that’s probably because his team isn’t very good. Báez has hit .294/.351/.382 (10-for-34) in nine games since the last update here, and you’ll note the relatively low SLG. That’s because only one of those 10 hits was for extra bases (a home run). The Tigers were 3-6 in the nine games. Here’s the home run [VIDEO].

Here is a recent Tigers Javy giveaway:

First 10,000 fans thru gates at Sunday’s Tigers-Royals game at Comerica Park get a Javier Báez lunchbox. pic.twitter.com/v4TcwsZtGO — Jason Beck (@beckjason) September 3, 2022

About two-thirds of fans got a lunchbox in Detroit that day. Attendance at Comerica Park on September 3 was 15,259.

Kris Bryant

Still out with plantar fasciitis and hasn’t played since July 31. Update, such as it is:

#Rockies manager Bud Black says that Kris Bryant is out of his boot (on occasion) that is helping to treat plantar fasciitis and has done some “higher intensity exercise.” There is still no timeline for his return. — Rox Pile (@RoxPileFS) August 30, 2022

Rockies beat writer Danielle Allentuck says:

I crunched all the numbers and one thing is very clear: a healthy Kris Bryant won't solve the #Rockies problems. Analysis: https://t.co/aAyJz5YNvf pic.twitter.com/kTM7XUlpKj — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) September 1, 2022

She’s right. And Rockies fans are not happy with this whole situation:

It never fails that when I buy tickets to see @KrisBryant_23 he is either injured, not playing , or not where I thought he’d be playing. WHY DOES THIS HAPPEN. I bought my rockies jersey and left field tickets — Paige. (@PaigeGauze) September 3, 2022

Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo is 3-for-13 with two home runs since the last update here, but hasn’t played since August 31 with back problems. The article says:

Rizzo stayed back in California after the Yankees lost a series to the Los Angeles Angels. He was preparing to receive an injection, according to manager Aaron Boone.

“There’s a chance that he could get an injection and probably miss this Tampa series, potentially,” Boone said.

Which, in fact, did happen. Which led to some humor from our SB Nation friends at Pinstripe Alley:

Anthony Rizzo is "available" in the same way that all the old crap at my parents' house 200 miles away is for me https://t.co/H4w6aLYPVQ — Pinstripe Alley (@pinstripealley) September 3, 2022

Rizzo has played in 117 of the Yankees’ 131 games this year, starting 111 of those.

Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber is the only one of these four players who has not missed any time with injury this year. He’s played in 128 of the Phillies’ 134 games so far.

Since the last update here, Schwarber has hit .237/.293/.421 (9-for-38) with two doubles, a triple (!) and a home run, along with 14 strikeouts. His OPS for the season entering Monday’s action is an even .800.

Here’s the home run, hit August 29 vs. the Diamondbacks [VIDEO].

That ball went a long, long way:

#Phillies 7 @ #Dbacks 0 [T4-1o]:



Kyle Schwarber homers (36): fly ball to RF (3-run)



Hit: 432ft, 105.8mph, 29°



Pitch: 85.7mph Cutter (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 20) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) August 30, 2022

If you’re interested, you can see Schwarber play at Wrigley Field later this month. The Phillies will be in town for a three-game series September 27-28-29.

The Rockies are also at Wrigley this month, September 16-17-18, but it seems doubtful Bryant will play in that series.