Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Tuesday 9/6, 6:40 CT

Today's roster moves: Here and here.

Tuesday notes...

ATTENDANCE WATCH: The Cubs have sold 2,163,550 tickets for 66 dates. With 15 games remaining, they must average 22,430 per game to reach 2.5 million. It’s gonna be close.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/N3GkKgUIWO — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 6, 2022

Reds lineup:

Back in the Windy City.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/Ta7b5LOj6r — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 6, 2022

Also of interest for tonight and this series (time listed is ET):

Umpires for #Reds (53-79) at #Cubs (56-78):

Carlos Torres, Clint Vondrak, Jeremie Rehak, Chris Conroy (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 7:40 pm

Venue: Wrigley Field



(Updated) — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) September 6, 2022

Wade Miley, LHP vs. Justin Dunn, RHP

As you can see by the graphic below, Wade Miley doesn’t throw really hard anymore. He makes up for that by having a wide pitch selection and throwing really good breaking balls. He also works quickly, which helps keep hitters off balance. I wish more pitchers would do that — they’ll have to next year with the pitch clock.

Miley has not faced his former team, the Reds, this year. In fact, he hasn’t faced them since 2019, so most of the current Reds have not faced him. Albert Almora Jr. has a home run against Miley.

Justin Dunn started against the Cubs August 14 in Cincinnati, and they hit him pretty hard (five runs in 3⅔ innings, including home runs by Patrick Wisdom, Yan Gomes and Christopher Morel).

Since then Dunn’s pitched better — three starts, 2.40 ERA (but a 5.38 FIP!) but a lot of walks (six in 15 innings) and home runs (three in 15 innings).

I think the Cubs will hit him hard again.

