Cubs roster move: Willson Contreras to injured list, Michael Hermosillo activated

Willson Contreras rolled his ankle in the Field of Dreams game August 11, and at the time of the injury (shown above) it looked like his season might be over.

But he stayed in the game and has played several since, though it's been clear his ankle was not anywhere near 100 percent.

Now, he'll get some time off:

More Cubs moves…



• C Willson Contreras (L. ankle sprain) to 10-day IL. Retro to Sept. 3.

• OF Michael Hermosillo activated from 60-day IL.

• RHP Nicholas Padilla DFA’d. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) September 6, 2022

The Cubs still have two catchers in Yan Gomes and P.J. Higgins, so that position will be covered. If you want to know what a post-Contreras Cubs team might look like behind the plate, watch the next couple of weeks.

Michael Hermosillo has been out since May 7 with a quad injury. In 17 games for the Cubs this year he's just 2-for-28. I imagine he'll get some time in center field the rest of the season.

As always, we await developments.