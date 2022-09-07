Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Wednesday 9/7, 6:40 CT

Wednesday notes...

The Cubs have announced 2,191,150 tickets sold through Monday, 67 dates. With 14 dates remaining they must average 22,061 per date to get to 2.5 million and 29,204 per date to get to 2.6 million. The Cubs have not sold fewer than 2.6 million tickets in any year with full capacity at Wrigley Field since 1997 (fewest since: 2,623,194 in 1998 and 2,642,682 in 2013). THE FRIENDLY CONFINES: The Cubs are 12-6 in their last 18 home games since July 17, and overall are 29-38 at home. If they can go 12-2 in the 14 remaining home games (obviously, not an easy task!) they can still have a winning season at Wrigley Field. They haven’t had a losing season at Wrigley since 2013 (31-50).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Reds lineup:

Spencer Steer gets his first big league start at 2B!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/lrTDYhOpJf — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 7, 2022

Javier Assad, RHP vs. Mike Minor, LHP

The graphic below shows quite the pitch arsenal for Javier Assad — six different types of pitches thrown in just three MLB appearances, and a total of 186 pitches thrown.

That’s all good! Assad has shown he can handle most MLB hitters, the results have been good, and more starts this month should improve his confidence.

He’s obviously never faced the Reds or anyone on their active roster.

Mike Minor has been around a long time and has made 16 starts for the Reds this year, exactly zero of which have been against the Cubs. In fact, if you think you haven’t seen much of Minor against the Cubs, you’re right — just once since 2014. That was a single start in 2019 for the Rangers against them, on Opening Day no less. Just two current Cubs (Willson Contreras and David Bote) from that game are still on the team, and just one current Cub has faced him more than a handful of times (Franmil Reyes, 2-for-10, two walks).

Overall this year, Minor has just been bad, at age 34 this is likely his last season. A couple of good recent starts have lowered his season ERA to under 6.00 for the first time in 2022.

The Cubs should really hit this guy hard.

Discuss amongst yourselves.