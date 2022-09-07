Baseball history unpacked, September 7

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1889 - In the most controversial game in American Association history, the Browns walk off the field in Brooklyn while leading, 4-2, in the ninth inning. They claim it is too dark to play, but the lighted candles in front of their bench by owner Chris Von der Ahe make umpire Fred Goldsmith determined to finish the game no matter what. Several St. Louis players are hit with bottles as they leave the grounds. (1,2)
- 1918 - On one day’s rest, Hippo Vaughn gives up only seven hits, but Carl Mays wins a 2-1 duel. Wally Schang has two hits for Boston. Game three of the World Series ends with the Cubs’ Charlie Pick caught in a rundown between third base and home while trying to score on a passed ball. (2)
- 1951 - In an 18-inning game with the Cubs, the Reds’ Lloyd Merriman records 12 putouts in CF, tying the National League mark. The Reds prevail, 7-6. The game is tied at 3-3 after regulation, but both teams score three runs in the 15th inning. Dixie Howell’s sac fly with the sacks full drives in the winner. (2)
- 1984 - On his way to hurling a one-hitter, Doc Gooden fans Cub Ron Cey for his 228th strikeout, setting a National League rookie record. The Met phenom passes Grover Cleveland Alexander, who established the mark in 1911 with 227. The only hit is Keith Moreland’s slow roller in the 5th inning, which 3B Ray Knight fields but can’t get out of his glove. For Gooden, he will win another nine straight over the Chicago Cubs, lose, then win 12 straight. (1,2)
- 1992 - Baseball commissioner Fay Vincent resigns three days after failing to receive a vote of confidence by the owners at a meeting in Rosemont, Illinois. (2)
- 1999 - The Cubs and Reds split a pair with Chicago taking game 1, 2-1 and the Reds coming back, 10-3. When the Cubs Brian McNichol pitches in game 2, he is the 25th pitcher the Cubs have used this season. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Bill McAfee, Reggie Otero, Wade Rowdon, Mark Prior*, Wade Davis.
Today in world history:
- 1566 - Sultan Selim II succeeds to the Ottoman throne.
- 1630 - City of Boston, Massachusetts, is founded.
- 1888 - Edith Eleanor McLean is 1st baby to be placed in an incubator at State Emigrant Hospital on Ward’s Island, New York.
- 1927 - Philo Farnsworth demonstrates the first use of his electronic television in San Francisco.
- 1988 - Guy Lafleur, Tony Esposito & Brad Park inducted in NHL Hall of Fame.
