Baseball history unpacked, September 7

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Bill McAfee, Reggie Otero, Wade Rowdon, Mark Prior*, Wade Davis.

Today in world history:

1566 - Sultan Selim II succeeds to the Ottoman throne.

- Sultan Selim II succeeds to the Ottoman throne. 1630 - City of Boston, Massachusetts, is founded.

- City of Boston, Massachusetts, is founded. 1888 - Edith Eleanor McLean is 1st baby to be placed in an incubator at State Emigrant Hospital on Ward’s Island, New York.

- Edith Eleanor McLean is 1st baby to be placed in an incubator at State Emigrant Hospital on Ward’s Island, New York. 1927 - Philo Farnsworth demonstrates the first use of his electronic television in San Francisco.

- Philo Farnsworth demonstrates the first use of his electronic television in San Francisco. 1988 - Guy Lafleur, Tony Esposito & Brad Park inducted in NHL Hall of Fame.

