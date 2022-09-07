Outside The Confines: A pitching legacy in the Clemens family?

I don’t know about you guys, but long weekends really mess with my sense of time. I usually prep links posts the night before, and Tuesday I had to remind myself it was not, in fact, Monday, and that I had to get this post ready for you! I hope the long weekend treated everyone well, and the shortened week I just a nice four-day slide into another relaxing weekend.
Rather than lead off with anything deep, how about a Wednesday smile, with a Twitter story in two parts.
The Tigers were, predictably, doing poorly against the Angels on Monday when Kody Clemens was brought into pitch. Unlike his very famous father Roger, Kody is not a pitcher by trade, but maybe some skills wore off because he faced off against Shohei Ohtani and you should see his reaction to striking out the Angels superstar.
Kody enthusiastically requested to keep the game ball, and on Tuesday there was an utterly delightful update to the story.
Core memory unlocked.
- An update on the MiLB/MLBPA situation:
- Madison Williams offers more on that MLBPA/MiLB situation.
- I’m not sure about everyone else, but about 90 percent of the ads I see during inning breaks are for mobile gambling sites. Maxwell Strachan writes about the rise of mobile gambling and just how dangerous it can be.
- The Red Sox have extended Kiké Hernandez, shares Nick Selbe.
- Jay Jaffe looks at Dylan Cease’s case for being AL Cy Young.
- The Rays were struggling early in the season, but now they are climbing their way back up, and Nick Selbe shares why you should never, ever count the Rays out.
- Speaking of the Rays, if you’re in Durham today might be a good night to go to a Bulls game, as both Wander Franco and Tyler Glasnow have been cleared for rehab stints. (AP)
- As the Rays rise, the Yankees continue to struggle, and Ken Rosenthal wonders what that might mean for the future of Brian Cashman. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Bradford Lee remembers former Royals pitcher Mark Littell, who has passed away at age 69.
- Dan Szymborski writes about Zac Gallen’s historic season.
- Joe Maddon has some opinions on baseball analytics and isn’t scared to share them with Jayson Stark. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- ESPN offers their September predictions leading into the postseason and awards season.
- So, he’s pretty good, then?
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
