 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: A pitching legacy in the Clemens family?

Not exactly, but this is still a fun story.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t know about you guys, but long weekends really mess with my sense of time. I usually prep links posts the night before, and Tuesday I had to remind myself it was not, in fact, Monday, and that I had to get this post ready for you! I hope the long weekend treated everyone well, and the shortened week I just a nice four-day slide into another relaxing weekend.

Rather than lead off with anything deep, how about a Wednesday smile, with a Twitter story in two parts.

The Tigers were, predictably, doing poorly against the Angels on Monday when Kody Clemens was brought into pitch. Unlike his very famous father Roger, Kody is not a pitcher by trade, but maybe some skills wore off because he faced off against Shohei Ohtani and you should see his reaction to striking out the Angels superstar.

Kody enthusiastically requested to keep the game ball, and on Tuesday there was an utterly delightful update to the story.

Core memory unlocked.

  • An update on the MiLB/MLBPA situation:

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...