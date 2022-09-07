Outside The Confines: A pitching legacy in the Clemens family?

I don’t know about you guys, but long weekends really mess with my sense of time. I usually prep links posts the night before, and Tuesday I had to remind myself it was not, in fact, Monday, and that I had to get this post ready for you! I hope the long weekend treated everyone well, and the shortened week I just a nice four-day slide into another relaxing weekend.

Rather than lead off with anything deep, how about a Wednesday smile, with a Twitter story in two parts.

The Tigers were, predictably, doing poorly against the Angels on Monday when Kody Clemens was brought into pitch. Unlike his very famous father Roger, Kody is not a pitcher by trade, but maybe some skills wore off because he faced off against Shohei Ohtani and you should see his reaction to striking out the Angels superstar.

Save that ball!



Kody Clemens was hyped to strike out Shohei for his first K. pic.twitter.com/UD4zJ29TWk — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2022

Kody enthusiastically requested to keep the game ball, and on Tuesday there was an utterly delightful update to the story.

Kody Clemens got his first career strikeout against Shohei Ohtani.



Shohei signed it for him



(via https://t.co/WGZCP36YfL) pic.twitter.com/T0mW50gkf0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 6, 2022

Core memory unlocked.

An update on the MiLB/MLBPA situation:

BREAKING: More than 50 percent of minor leaguers have signed cards backing a union, MLBPA officials say. The Players Association has formally asked MLB for voluntary recognition, sending a letter to the commissioner’s office this morning: https://t.co/E80Lek54yd — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) September 6, 2022

The Angels' team leaders page is just Shohei Ohtani pic.twitter.com/ogb26Y8zNK — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) September 6, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.