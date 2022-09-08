Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Thursday 9/8, 1:20 CT

Thursday notes...

The Cubs have sold 2,219,095 tickets through Wednesday’s game. They must average 29,300 for the remaining 13 games to finish with 2.6 million tickets sold. The last time a Cubs team sold fewer than 2.6 million tickets in a full-capacity season (2021 excluded) was 1997. LOTS OF HITS, BUT NO WINS: The Cubs have lost their last four games when recording at least 12 hits since August 9, and with Wednesday’s loss fell to 38-19 this season when outhitting their opponent.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Reds lineup:

Adrian Sampson, RHP vs. Luis Cessa, RHP

Adrian Sampson seems to have a knack of working himself out of trouble, as he did last Friday in St. Louis, turning a bad first inning into a halfway-decent start.

He last faced the Reds August 13 in Cincinnati and struggled through four innings in that outing, throwing 87 pitches in only four innings. I’d like to see better tonight.

Luis Cessa has been mostly a reliever for the Reds this year, but was put in the rotation August 22 and has made three starts since then. The results have been ... okay, I guess. five runs in 11 total innings. He’s working his way up to a higher pitch count, he threw 69 pitches his last time out.

Against the Cubs this year: four relief appearances, 13.50 ERA, 2.700 WHIP, two home runs in 3⅓ innings (Ian Happ, Willson Contreras). Hoping for more long balls by Cubs hitters this afternoon.

