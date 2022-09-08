Filed under: Stream Chicago Cubs game threads Cubs vs. Reds Thursday 9/8 game threads Looking for Thursday’s game threads? This is the place! Contributors: Al Yellon / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Cubs vs. Reds Thursday 9/8 game threads Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email 2 Total Updates Since Sep 8, 2022, 11:30am CDT Follow this stream September 8 First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Reds, Thursday 9/8, 1:20 CT By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue / new / new September 8 Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Thursday 9/8, 1:20 CT By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue / new The Cubs go for the series win. / new