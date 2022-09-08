Cub Tracks’ Assad sad story

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Hayden Wesneski’s debut is much in the news, still. Javier Assad is, too. We have it all right here in black and white. Sadly, it didn’t go the Cubs’ way Wednesday night. Sisyphus got rolled over.
Still, I feel love.
Black and white.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 7, 2022
And blue. pic.twitter.com/yj0EQsIkh6
Love is blind.
Just to challenge himself, sometimes @nico_hoerner takes at-bats with his eyes closed. pic.twitter.com/CdLVRXL86G— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 8, 2022
Glove love.
PJ Higgins showing out at first base! pic.twitter.com/bLLkrq8xUy— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 8, 2022
Cub love.
Love these fun facts! Thanks, @Cubs! pic.twitter.com/eu0D1ozVec— Karen Burchell (@kcburchell) September 7, 2022
Rucker and Newcomb had decent outings. They likely won’t be around for 2023. Love means waiting ‘til next year.
- Jayson Stark (The Athletic {$}): Joe Maddon sounds off on analytics in baseball: It’s not the info, it’s the imposition. “I want all this information. I do,” Maddon told us, less than three months after he was fired by the Angels. “I just don’t like … the way it’s implemented.
- Stephen Wyno (AP via Chicago Tribune* {$}): Major League Baseball Players Association joins AFL-CIO: ‘An incredible moment for the labor movement’. “The Major League Baseball Players Association is joining the AFL-CIO in an effort to strengthen its position in the aftermath of one labor struggle and in the midst of another.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs explore Ben Zobrist return in baseball ops role. “We haven’t talked about a specific role, but I’d love to have him around spring training and have him around the guys,” Hoyer said, “because I do think it is a perspective and a career, and a work ethic, that I think is unique.” Tony Andracki has some of this.
- Matt Danielowicz (MLB.com*): Cubs rally for a big inning with Jed Hoyer on the call. “Does that happen? Please tell me that happened organically. It’s so great,” Hoyer joked.
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs viewing guide for the rest of September: Brandon Hughes, Seiya Suzuki and more. “Playing spoiler won’t be one of the motivational cards that the Cubs get to use this September.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Wesneski follows surprise callup with historic debut. “Today was special,” Wesneski said. “I couldn’t have planned it any better.” Andy Martinez has more. Meghan Montemurro has some, too {$}.
- Jon Ferlise (Cubs Insider*): Wesneski interviewed on MLB Central after dominating debut.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): As Christopher Morel puts in work at 3rd base, the Chicago Cubs rookie is focused on better throwing accuracy. “Morel is a visual learner, so the Cubs have used the cap as a reference point as well as showing him video to highlight where he needs to adjust.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Morel’s classy gesture to Cubs fans after win over Reds. “After the game, he stuck around on the field to sign autographs and take photos with fans.”
- Alex Wilcox (Marquee Sports Network*): ‘Ready for any opportunity’: Cubs, UNCF leaders speak on organization’s mission to increase access to education. “UNCF serves as the largest provider of minority scholarships in the country...”
- Drew Sanders (16NewsNow*): South Bend Cubs excited for return to postseason. “We had a pretty good feeling once Beloit was here a week and a half ago and we won five out of six (games) to give us a nice lead,” South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said.
