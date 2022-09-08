 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ Assad sad story

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. Things don’t always work out the way you plan them, as in this humdrum loss.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Hayden Wesneski’s debut is much in the news, still. Javier Assad is, too. We have it all right here in black and white. Sadly, it didn’t go the Cubs’ way Wednesday night. Sisyphus got rolled over.

Still, I feel love.

Love is blind.

Glove love.

Cub love.

Rucker and Newcomb had decent outings. They likely won’t be around for 2023. Love means waiting ‘til next year.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...