2022 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 136

This was a dreadful loss, the kind of game that can happen when you are just playing out the string. Yesterday, it was the Reds (other than Kyle Farmer) who looked disinterested. Today it was the Cubs. To be fair, the Cubs did have 12 hits, but somehow only managed to plate a single run. There were three double play balls, certainly that contributed. It feels like there have been a lot of double plays recently. Aside from Tuesday’s effort, Cubs bats have been struggling a bit over the last week. Hitting into double plays is just one aspect of that.

On the other side of the ledger, only Sean Newcomb was totally clean. Michael Rucker retired five of the six batters he faced and didn’t allow any runs. The other three pitchers who worked in this game faced a total of 29 hitters and allowed seven runs. Javier Assad got knocked around for the first time. It’ll be up to him to make some adjustments. He did at least record six strikeouts.

There’s not a lot to say about a game like this. On a night like this, you wonder how this team ever wins games. But, I’m confident the team will bounce back and win the series.

Let’s get right to three positives.

1) The top spot has to go to Yan Gomes who was a perfect four hits in four at bats. I was surprised to find that not only is this the third four-hit game of his career, but that he had a five hit game previously as well (in nine innings no less!).

2) P.J. Higgins had a pair of hits and the lone run driven in.

3) I give the last nod to Sean Newcomb completing a perfect inning (under any circumstance at this point).

And now, we take a look at the Heroes and Goats from Wednesday’s loss.

Game 136, September 7: Reds 7 at Cubs 1 (57-79)

Reminder: Heroes and Goats are determined by WPA scores and are in no way subjective.

THREE HEROES:

Superhero: P.J. Higgins (.126). 2-4, RBI, K

P.J. Higgins (.126). 2-4, RBI, K Hero: Yan Gomes (.088). 4-4

Yan Gomes (.088). 4-4 Sidekick: Franmil Reyes (.028). 2-4, 2K

THREE GOATS:

Billy Goat: Erich Uelmen (-.239). 0IP (3 batters), 2H, BB, 2R

Erich Uelmen (-.239). 0IP (3 batters), 2H, BB, 2R Goat: Nick Madrigal (-.180). 0-5, K, DP

Nick Madrigal (-.180). 0-5, K, DP Kid: Christopher Morel (-.084). 1-4, 2B, 2K

WPA Play of the Game: With one out and the bases loaded in the sixth inning, the game was only 2-1 when Spencer Steer stepped to the plate. He singled, scoring a run and then the ball was misplayed and a second run scored and runners ended on second and third. (.145)

*Cubs Play of the Game: It was scoreless in the second inning when P.J. Higgins stepped to the plate with runners on first and second with no outs. He delivered an RBI single. (.123)

Poll Who was the Cubs Player of the Game? P.J. Higgins

Yan Gomes

Franmil Reyes

Someone else (leave your suggestion in the comments( vote view results 35% P.J. Higgins (16 votes)

60% Yan Gomes (27 votes)

0% Franmil Reyes (0 votes)

4% Someone else (leave your suggestion in the comments( (2 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

Rizzo Award Cumulative Standings: (Top 5/Bottom 5)

The award is named for Anthony Rizzo, who finished first in this category three of the first four years it was in existence and four times overall. He also recorded the highest season total ever at +65.5. The point scale is three points for a Superhero down to negative three points for a Billy Goat.

David Robertson +22.5

Scott Effross +17

Nico Hoerner +16.5

Christopher Morel +14

Patrick Wisdom +13.5

Daniel Norris/Frank Schwindel/Rowan Wick -9.5

Yan Gomes -13

Rafael Ortega -13.5

Jason Heyward -15.5

Up Next: The third and final game of this series Thursday afternoon. Adrian Sampson (1-5, 3.95) will start for the Cubs. The Reds go with Luis Cessa (3-2, 5.18) goes for the Reds.

Writer’s note: I’m undergoing a medical procedure on Monday, September 12. I do not know at this point what my writing capabilities will be during the Mets series. When I can, I’ll resume at least stats-only recaps. And when I can, I’ll return to regular recaps. I’ll update Al regarding status as things progress and I recover.