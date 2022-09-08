Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 7

The Midwest League announced their Player and Pitcher of the Month of August today and the South Bend Cubs swept the awards with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Luis Devers winning the two awards.

Crow-Armstrong hit .356 for the month of August with three home runs, 18 runs scored and 17 RBI. Crow-Armstrong had a .417 OBP for the month and a SLG of .535. He also stole 12 bases in 17 attempts.

Devers made four starts for South Bend in August and went 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA. He gave up just three runs in 20 innings and did not allow more than one run, earned or otherwise, in any of his starts. Devers struck out 20 batters, walked just four and held opposing hitters to a .149 batting average in August.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs peeled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins), 3-1.

Anderson Espinoza loaded the bases with three walks in the first inning, but he escaped without any runs scoring. That was his story tonight as Espinoza tossed four scoreless innings before exiting. Espinoza gave up four hits, he walked just the three and he struck out two.

Because Espinoza did not go five innings, the win went to Bryan Hudson. Hudson tossed two innings without giving up a run or a hit. He did walk one batter while striking out two.

Ben Leeper pitched the ninth inning and got the save, but not before giving up a run on two hits. He struck out one and walked no one.

Left fielder Jared Young had an RBI single in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the sixth. He went 2 for 4.

Catcher Tyler Payne was 2 for 4.

Tennessee Smokies

The game in Pensacola was postponed for unplayable conditions. They will try to play a doubleheader on Friday.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were popped by the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 8-4.

Luis Devers wasn’t as sharp as he had been, but he still only allowed one run on four hits over 4.2 innings. Devers did walk four batters (as many as he walked all last month!) and he struck out four.

The Kernels scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning off Michael McAvene and Jake Reindl. McAvene’s got the loss. His final line was three runs on one hit and two walks over 1.2 innings. One of those hits was a solo home run. He struck out three.

Reindl allowed two inherited runners to score and three more of his own on one-third of an inning. Reindl allowed two hits, he walked one and hit one batter.

DH Jordan Nwogu hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning to give the Cubs an early lead. It was his 14th home run this year. Nwogu went 1 for 4.

Shortstop Fabian Pertuz hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning. He was 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for two total RBI.

First baseman B.J. Murray Jr. went 2 for 3 with a double. He scored on Pertuz’s triple.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Rained out. A makeup date has not yet been announced.