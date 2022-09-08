Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 8

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs game in Jacksonville was suspended in the bottom of the first inning. They’ll try to play a doubleheader tomorrow. The suspended game is still scoreless.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were speared by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins), 11-5.

The bullpen wasted a strong start by Riley Thompson. Thompson kept Pensacola from scoring for five innings, allowing just five hits. He struck out five and walked no one.

The Smokies had a 6-0 lead in this game going to the top of the seventh. The bullpen gave up five runs in the seventh, five more in the eighth and one in the ninth.

The loss went to Eduarnial Nunez, who was charged with five runs on five hits, including a grand slam, over just two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one and walked no one.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, giving him an even twenty on the season. Strumpf went 1 for 4.

DH Miguel Amaya hit a two-run double in the fifth inning. He was 2 for 4 and scored on Strumpf home run.

Center fielder Zach Davis went 3 for 4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base. Davis scored twice.

Shortstop Andy Weber went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were harvested by the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 2-1. It’s South Bend’s third-straight loss against their first-round opponent in the playoffs.

Starter Porter Hodge gave up a two-run home run in the fifth inning. That was really his only mistake, but it was enough to saddle him with the loss tonight. Hodge pitched five innings and allowed two runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked just one.

Left fielder Jordan Nwogu doubled home right fielder Owen Caissie in the fourth inning for South Bend’s only run. Both outfielders went 1 for 4.

South Bend only had three hits tonight.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans cleaned up against the Carolina Mudcats (Brewers), 8-2.

Starter Grant Kipp came within an out of getting a win, going 4.2 innings and giving up two runs on just two hits. One of those hits was a solo home run. Kipp struck out four and walked no one, but he did hit one batter.

The win went to Gregori Montano, who relieved Kipp in the fifth inning. Montano allowed no runs and no hits, but he did walk two batters. Montano did not have a strikeout.

Brody McCullough pitched 1.1 innings in a non-save situation and retired all four batters he faced. He struck out three of them.

DH Moises Ballesteros hit a two-run home run in the third inning to open the scoring. It was Ballesteros’ third home run with the Pelicans and tenth overall. He was 1 for 4 and scored twice.

Catcher Ethan Hearn hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, his tenth on the year. Hearn was 1 for 2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly. He had two total RBI.

Finally, third baseman James Triantos connected for a two-run home run in the seventh. It was Triantos’ seventh homer this season. He was 2 for 4 and scored twice. So far in the month of September, Triantos is 7 for 15 with the home run and three walks.

Two Pelicans hitters doubled twice tonight. Parker Chavers was 3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI. First baseman Hadyn McGeary went 3 for 5 with two doubles. He scored on Ballesteros’ HR.

There was some bad news in this game as center fielder Kevin Alcantara left the game in the fourth inning with an apparent ankle or leg injury. He did walk off the field on his own power, albeit gingerly.

Ballesteros’ home run.

BLAST-esteros



Birds strike first! pic.twitter.com/OrnDHJskCw — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) September 9, 2022

Hearn’s homer.

ELEVATE AND CELEBRATE



No. 10 for Ethan Hearn! pic.twitter.com/Nk1iHqEjaz — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) September 9, 2022

Triantos’ blast.

Here’s a great catch in center by Parker Chavers. This was the first batter after Chavers moved from left to center after Alcantara’s injury.

Backward and sliding???



What a catch by @Cubs prospect Parker Chavers for @Pelicanbaseball! pic.twitter.com/uUIfwR46Sr — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 9, 2022

Full highlights: