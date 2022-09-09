Baseball history unpacked, September 9

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Abner Dalrymple, Frank Chance HOF, Ed Mickelson, Earl Averill, Jerry Mumphrey, Todd Zeile, Edwin Jackson, Michael Bowden, Billy Hamilton. Also notable: Frankie Frisch HOF, Waite Hoyt HOF.

Today in world history:

1513 - Battle of Flodden: English forces defeat the Scots near Branxton in Northumberland and kill King James IV of Scotland, the last monarch in Great Britain to be killed in battle.

- Battle of Flodden: English forces defeat the Scots near Branxton in Northumberland and kill King James IV of Scotland, the last monarch in Great Britain to be killed in battle. 1753 - 1st steam engine arrives in north American colonies.

- 1st steam engine arrives in north American colonies. 1839 - English scientist and astronomer John Herschel takes 1st glass plate photograph.

- English scientist and astronomer John Herschel takes 1st glass plate photograph. 1850 - California is admitted as the thirty-first state of the Union.

