Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants preview, Friday 9/9, 3:05 CT

Friday notes...

ATTENDANCE WATCH: Through Thursday, the Cubs have announced 2,243,005 tickets sold through 69 dates, an average of 32,507 per date. They must average 29,750 tickets sold for the 12 remaining dates to have 2.6 million for the season. The last time the Cubs announced fewer than 2.6 million tickets sold in a full-capacity season (2020 and 2021 excluded) was 1997.

Seiya Suzuki, last 18 games since August 21: .365/.437/.587 (23-for-63) with five doubles, three home runs, eight walks and nine runs scored. BULLPEN WOES: Cubs relievers have posted a 6.63 ERA (14 earned runs in 19 innings) over the last five games, and the Cubs have gone 1-4 in those games. Thursday’s loss was the fourth this year where the Cubs led entering the ninth inning. (Hint: That’s a lot.)

Cubs relievers have posted a 6.63 ERA (14 earned runs in 19 innings) over the last five games, and the Cubs have gone 1-4 in those games. Thursday’s loss was the fourth this year where the Cubs led entering the ninth inning. (Hint: That’s a lot.) THE NICO FILES: Nico Hoerner is third among major league shortstops with 12 defensive runs saved (Andrew Velazquez and Jeremy Pena are tied for the lead with 13). In addition, Hoerner leads the Cubs with 4.3 bWAR.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/dgxzR7W6Rh — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 9, 2022

The Giants lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Giants lineup.

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Carlos Rodón, LHP

After an outstanding August, Drew Smyly had a stinker in his last outing, September 3 against the Cardinals. You probably shouldn’t click on that link. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Just before that great August, Smyly’s final July start was another stinker against the Giants, July 30 in San Francisco (five runs, two home runs allowed in four innings).

Just hoping this one is better.

Carlos Rodón threw seven shutout innings against the Cubs July 31 in San Francisco, allowing two hits and striking out 10.

He has made six starts since then. Five of those have been good-to-excellent. Current Cubs are hitting a small sample size .167 (9-for-54) against Rodón.

Clearly, the Cubs are doomed.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Giants market territories).

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Giants site McCovey Chronicles.

