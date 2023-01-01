 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ New Year’s ‘revolutions’ and other stories

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Records spin round and round; the needle settles in the groove and it starts anew.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Happy New Year, to those of you who celebrate. Here in the valley we’re hoping for a pleasant Sunday, but I’m afraid it’s going to rain. That isn’t going to stop me from throwing four or five bones’ worth of choice prime rib on the Weber, as the NYE meal moved to NYD years ago, when staying up until midnight became a less desirable option. I’ll just have to put the cover on while the coals heat up.

Those of you who are also olds might recognize this process. Anyway it’s a New Cubs Year, full of possibilities. Cub Tracks is into possibilities. The Cub Tracks Continuum is all about possibilities. Indeed we crave such neofuturism, as exemplified by Brunner, Ballard, and others of the British moderne sf school, and more recent exponents of such thinking as Cronenberg and Aronofsky, but that’s a different story, for a different time, and you are here for the baseball action.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...