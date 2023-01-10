 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ conventional wisdom

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Things will be quiet until the Convention, I guess.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

SPORTS-BBN-CUBS-RICKETTS-TB John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The rumor mill has people wondering about how nice Matt Chapman would look in a Cubs’ uniform. And of course he would, but I don’t see a matchup. Maybe you do. It isn’t like Toronto is just going to give him away — that only happens to the Cardinals. He’s probably about to sign a long-term extension.

There’s not much of substance about. It’s that time of year. Perhaps we’ll get another splash before the Cubs Convention starts. Perhaps not.

(* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.)

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...