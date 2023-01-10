Cub Tracks’ conventional wisdom

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The rumor mill has people wondering about how nice Matt Chapman would look in a Cubs’ uniform. And of course he would, but I don’t see a matchup. Maybe you do. It isn’t like Toronto is just going to give him away — that only happens to the Cardinals. He’s probably about to sign a long-term extension.
There’s not much of substance about. It’s that time of year. Perhaps we’ll get another splash before the Cubs Convention starts. Perhaps not.
(* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.)
I was suffering from baseball withdrawal so I went by @SloanParkMesa today and got to see some of the @Cubs minor leaguers who are part of the high performance camp. It took me a moment to recognize Pete Crow-Armstrong with his hair grown out! #Cubs #CubsProspects pic.twitter.com/vYFbp1PB6E— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 9, 2023
WATCH: Catching up with Ed Howard https://t.co/IDAbgnbIBb— CubsHQ.com (@ChicagoCubsHQ) January 9, 2023
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): The Cubs’ path to success in 2023 is clear. “Pitching and defense.”
- Matthew Willis (The Cold Wire*): Was letting Wade Miley go the best choice for the Cubs? “... shoulder and oblique issues kept him off the field for a good chunk of 2022.”
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): Mark Leiter Jr. had sneaky solid value in 2022. “... Leiter Jr. found a groove as an effective reliever who could go multiple innings.”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Miami Marlins starting pitchers made available. Bob Nightengale says so. (SI has more of this.) It started at the Miami Herald, ‘tis said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Matt Mervis for 2023 National League Rookie of the Year. “... service time is going to be a factor in all this.”
- Chris Clegg (Pitcher List*): Matt Mervis fantasy baseball breakdown. “... Mervis continued to get better at every level.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Ed Howard, Brennen Davis expected to be full-go for spring training. Jared Banner joined Inside the Clubhouse and this article refers to that 670 the Score broadcast. “As for Canario, well, he’s still going to be out for a while and Banner could offer nothing concrete as far as a timeline.” Todd Johnson has more from the broadcast.
Food for Thought:
"World's First Robot Lawyer" To Make History Defending A Client In Courthttps://t.co/9Fq0BEKF6l— IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 9, 2023
Coolest bling in the solar system.https://t.co/PfWP94bEz2— Futurism (@futurism) January 9, 2023
Ancient Maya Structures Were Aligned To A Mysterious 260-Day Calendarhttps://t.co/eAQWHRMGGv— IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 9, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading.
Loading comments...