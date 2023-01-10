Marquee Sports Network announces full coverage of the Cubs Convention

The first Cubs Convention in three years kicks off this Friday, January 13 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Chicago.

One thing I remember about past Conventions is that the weather outside was generally either snowy or brutally cold or both. This weekend, though, temperatures in Chicago will be seasonal, near 40 degrees. So at least for those heading to the Sheraton, the weather won’t be a factor.

If you can’t make it there, Marquee Sports Network has announced the following schedule of coverage of the events Friday and Saturday:

Friday, January 13

5-6 PM — Live from the 2023 Cubs Convention: Red Carpet Special

6-10 PM — Live from the 2023 Cubs Convention

Saturday, January 14

9 AM-5:30 PM — Live from the 2023 Cubs Convention

5:30-6:30 PM — Brick by Brick: The Story of Wrigley Field (Premiere)

6:30-7 PM — Marquee Memorabilia (Premiere)

7-8 PM — Icons of the Ivy: Don Kessinger

9-9:30 PM — Icons of the Ivy: Andre Dawson

Following are details of the live coverage noted above:

Live from the 2023 Cubs Convention: Red Carpet Special (Friday, 5-6 PM): Join Cole Wright, Cliff Floyd, Taylor McGregor and Elise Menaker for live interviews from the red carpet outside the Opening Ceremony ballroom as Cubs players, coaches and alumni arrive for the opening night of Cubs Convention.

Live from the 2023 Cubs Convention (Saturday, 9 AM-5:30 PM): Live coverage from Saturday at the Cubs Convention, including all sessions, exclusive interviews and segments from Marquee Sports Network shows including Road to Wrigley, Icons of the Ivy and The Reporters.

Here is the complete Cubs Convention schedule. The Saturday schedule includes sessions with the Ricketts family, with Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and GM Carter Hawkins, and with Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney.

We will have complete coverage of the Cubs Convention here at Bleed Cubbie Blue as the weekend events unfold.