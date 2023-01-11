Outside The Confines: Correa returned to sender?

Sometimes during the offseason (and I’ve done it here myself), we like to post tweet updates showing the wild and wacky path taken by minor league players bouncing from team to team via DNF and signing.

Well, I don’t think anyone expected the wildest ride of free agency to belong to Carlos Correa. We’ve talked about the rumor mill, the last-minute sudden signing in San Fransisco, the about-face to sign with the Mets, and after both of those two signings fell through thanks to some mystery in Correa’s physical, he is right back where he started, on the cusp of singing a deal with the Minnesota Twins. What might be most fascinating about this is while the length of Correa’s offered contracts keeps going down, he AAV keeps going up.

The Carlos Correa story:



Nov. 7- opts out of MIN contract (2 yrs, $70.2M)



Dec. 13- agrees to 13 yrs, $350M ($26.9M AAV) w/ SF



Dec. 21- agrees to 12 yrs, $315M ($26.2M AAV) w/ NYM



Jan. 10- agrees to 6 yrs, $200M ($33.3M AAV) w/ MIN can max out at $270M w/ vesting option)



WOW. — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) January 10, 2023

And Ken Rosenthal breaks down how this new deal with the Twins looks year by year.

Correa breakdown, per source:



$36M, $36M, $36M, $31.5M, $30.5M, $30M.



Numbers the first two years include $8M signing bonus, half to be paid in ‘23, half in ‘24. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 10, 2023

Now the only interesting thing to watch for: will the physical be an issue here? Because there’s also this very interesting tidbit about a reduced offer from the Mets contingent on his ongoing health:

Source: As part of Mets offer, Correa would have to take a annual physical which would guarantee the following year if passed. So 6/157.5 was conditional on him passing every annual physical. https://t.co/jNzFFI0qQz — Michael Marino (@MarinoMLB) January 10, 2023

Let’s move on to the rest of today’s links.

Tough news here for the Red Sox.

Trevor Story underwent UCL surgery with an internal brace on his right elbow -- in other words, modified Tommy John surgery with a quicker return date.



Generally speaking, players miss four to six months following the surgery. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2023

.@MLBNetwork's Top 10 Right Now rollout starts with relievers.



What does your list look like? pic.twitter.com/dROMxM7xxr — MLB (@MLB) January 11, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.