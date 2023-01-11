Outside The Confines: Correa returned to sender?

Sometimes during the offseason (and I’ve done it here myself), we like to post tweet updates showing the wild and wacky path taken by minor league players bouncing from team to team via DNF and signing.
Well, I don’t think anyone expected the wildest ride of free agency to belong to Carlos Correa. We’ve talked about the rumor mill, the last-minute sudden signing in San Fransisco, the about-face to sign with the Mets, and after both of those two signings fell through thanks to some mystery in Correa’s physical, he is right back where he started, on the cusp of singing a deal with the Minnesota Twins. What might be most fascinating about this is while the length of Correa’s offered contracts keeps going down, he AAV keeps going up.
The Carlos Correa story:— Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) January 10, 2023
Nov. 7- opts out of MIN contract (2 yrs, $70.2M)
Dec. 13- agrees to 13 yrs, $350M ($26.9M AAV) w/ SF
Dec. 21- agrees to 12 yrs, $315M ($26.2M AAV) w/ NYM
Jan. 10- agrees to 6 yrs, $200M ($33.3M AAV) w/ MIN can max out at $270M w/ vesting option)
WOW.
And Ken Rosenthal breaks down how this new deal with the Twins looks year by year.
Correa breakdown, per source:— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 10, 2023
$36M, $36M, $36M, $31.5M, $30.5M, $30M.
Numbers the first two years include $8M signing bonus, half to be paid in ‘23, half in ‘24.
Now the only interesting thing to watch for: will the physical be an issue here? Because there’s also this very interesting tidbit about a reduced offer from the Mets contingent on his ongoing health:
Source: As part of Mets offer, Correa would have to take a annual physical which would guarantee the following year if passed. So 6/157.5 was conditional on him passing every annual physical. https://t.co/jNzFFI0qQz— Michael Marino (@MarinoMLB) January 10, 2023
Let’s move on to the rest of today’s links.
