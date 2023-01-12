 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks gets real

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

NBC Sports Chicago cleaned house the other day. I don’t know about you, but it gives me a sad. I liked Gordon and Tim Stebbins was my favorite of the new writers. I’m meh on Kaplan. Writing jobs are thin on the ground, too — I hope Tim lands on his feet. Reading between the lines tells me Wittenmyer already has plans. Perhaps he’ll teach the world to sing.

The Ryan Borucki signing is done, a MiLB deal.

The Cubs will be back to dealing Coke next year, regardless of Sam Sianis’ preferences. It’s the real thing. In other news... what’s the plan, Stan? What lies ahead, Jed? There must be fifty ways to build a roster.

The Cubs Convention starts Friday. I’d probably go if I still lived in Chicagoland.

