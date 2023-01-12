Cub Tracks gets real

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

NBC Sports Chicago cleaned house the other day. I don’t know about you, but it gives me a sad. I liked Gordon and Tim Stebbins was my favorite of the new writers. I’m meh on Kaplan. Writing jobs are thin on the ground, too — I hope Tim lands on his feet. Reading between the lines tells me Wittenmyer already has plans. Perhaps he’ll teach the world to sing.

The Ryan Borucki signing is done, a MiLB deal.

The Cubs will be back to dealing Coke next year, regardless of Sam Sianis’ preferences. It’s the real thing. In other news... what’s the plan, Stan? What lies ahead, Jed? There must be fifty ways to build a roster.

The Cubs Convention starts Friday. I’d probably go if I still lived in Chicagoland.

It’s the ESSENTIAL ingredient to a Chicago dog! https://t.co/zNCtSMOvd1 pic.twitter.com/17QPRTYlBQ — Andrew Belleson (@ChicagoCubsPA) January 11, 2023

(* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.)

#AskCubs: Cubs Con edition!



What questions do you have for the new #Cubs? Reply to this tweet and yours might be featured! pic.twitter.com/E2w856xaWA — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 11, 2023

Food for Thought:

Nothing but good old fashioned reality here, folks!https://t.co/Sk7w1rNV5e — Futurism (@futurism) January 11, 2023

The World's Oldest Bottle Of Wine Might Actually Be Safe To Drinkhttps://t.co/05PJfMWVvt — IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 11, 2023

Behold: the successor to the James Webb.https://t.co/gX2NHMwoSN — Futurism (@futurism) January 11, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading.