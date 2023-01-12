Cub Tracks gets real

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
NBC Sports Chicago cleaned house the other day. I don’t know about you, but it gives me a sad. I liked Gordon and Tim Stebbins was my favorite of the new writers. I’m meh on Kaplan. Writing jobs are thin on the ground, too — I hope Tim lands on his feet. Reading between the lines tells me Wittenmyer already has plans. Perhaps he’ll teach the world to sing.
The Ryan Borucki signing is done, a MiLB deal.
The Cubs will be back to dealing Coke next year, regardless of Sam Sianis’ preferences. It’s the real thing. In other news... what’s the plan, Stan? What lies ahead, Jed? There must be fifty ways to build a roster.
The Cubs Convention starts Friday. I’d probably go if I still lived in Chicagoland.
It’s the ESSENTIAL ingredient to a Chicago dog! https://t.co/zNCtSMOvd1 pic.twitter.com/17QPRTYlBQ— Andrew Belleson (@ChicagoCubsPA) January 11, 2023
#AskCubs: Cubs Con edition!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 11, 2023
What questions do you have for the new #Cubs? Reply to this tweet and yours might be featured! pic.twitter.com/E2w856xaWA
- MLB.com*: Cubs “Build Your Own Baseball” ticket pack goes on sale January 12.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs fans will finally get to hear from Tom Ricketts — even if they don’t like the answers. “Chicago owners aren’t exactly known for their willingness to face the music.”
- Steve Greenberg (Chicago Sun-Times*): ‘It’s go time’: Cubs’ David Ross gearing up after offseason of fun, family and free agents. ‘‘There’s been so much good about this offseason,’’ he said. ‘‘In my eyes, it’s ‘go’ time.’’
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): What’s the Cubs’ plan? They’re finally giving some answers and showing a direction. “... the Cubs are trying to construct another championship-caliber team, making incremental moves rather than going “all-in” for one player or one season.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Can the Cubs’ offense compensate for its lack of power in 2023? “... power remains a question mark.” Brett Taylor unpacks this. Evan Altman has some thoughts.
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): 3 Chicago Cubs players who could be traded by Opening Day. The first name you could supply without reading. He was all over the front page yesterday.
- Kayla Skinner (FanNation*): Exclusive: Interview with Chicago Cubs Infielder Sergio Alcántara. “... Alcántara made himself available to us for a short interview.”
- Sam Dykstra (MLB.com*): The 2023 All-Defense Prospect Team. See below.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Prospect Survey tabs Pete Crow-Armstrong as the best defensive prospect in all of the Minors. “It’s not just that PCA is an excellent defensive outfield prospect, it’s that his defense out there is seen by many as TRULY special.”
- Ryan O’Rourke (Cubbies Crib*): 3 under-the-radar Cubs prospects that could make an impact in 2023. Worth a look. Longshots for sure but baseball happens.
Food for Thought:
Nothing but good old fashioned reality here, folks!https://t.co/Sk7w1rNV5e— Futurism (@futurism) January 11, 2023
The World's Oldest Bottle Of Wine Might Actually Be Safe To Drinkhttps://t.co/05PJfMWVvt— IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 11, 2023
Behold: the successor to the James Webb.https://t.co/gX2NHMwoSN— Futurism (@futurism) January 11, 2023
