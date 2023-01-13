 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baseball history unpacked, January 13

A thrice-weekly digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB factoids, gathered from reputable sources. Kevin Foster had bad luck as a Cub. Today’s his birthday, and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
Kevin Foster had bad luck as a Cub. Today’s his birthday
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Emmett O’Neill, Steve Mesner, Mike Tyson, Jose Nunez, Kevin Foster*.

Today in history:

  • 532 - Nika riots begin in Constantinople, a revolt against Byzantine Emperor Justinian I that leaves half the city burned and thousands dead. The riots were prompted by the failed execution of chariot racing supporters and only stopped after Empress Theodora refused to flee, forcing her husband to act decisively.
  • 1610 - Galileo Galilei discovers Callisto, fourth satellite of Jupiter.
  • 1920 - NY Times editorial (falsely) reports rockets can never fly.
  • 1968 - Minnesota North Stars NHL player Bill Masterson, suffers head injuries during a game and dies two days later, becoming the first player to die as result of a game.
  • 2021 - World’s oldest known cave painting of an animal - a pig, 45,000 years old, discovered in Leang Tedongnge cave, island of Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration. Thanks for reading.

