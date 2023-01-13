 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Right back where we started from

Carlos Correa never really left Minnesota. The Dodgers and Marlins make a deal. Grades for the offseason and other news from around MLB.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Now I’ve got that earworm in your head. So I’m not alone anymore.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians are “reimagining” Progressive Field:

For those who still have that song stuck in your head:

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...