Cubs avoid arbitration with Nico Hoerner, Codi Heuer and Nick Madrigal — but no word on Ian Happ

Friday was the deadline to settle with arbitration-eligible players before those players go to hearings.

By Al Yellon
Ian Happ caught this ball, one of the things that helped him to a Gold Glove season
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Four Cubs went down to Friday’s deadline unsigned, and three of them have signed:

I’ve been waiting around all day for news on Ian Happ and there... hasn’t been any, which is quite interesting. The deadline for arbitration figures to be submitted was early this afternoon — who knows? Maybe Happ and the Cubs are working out a contract extension. But I thought I’d post this now and whatever news there is about Happ can be published later.

Meanwhile, here are the other three arbitration-eligible Cubs who reached agreement with the team before today’s deadline:

That is $325,000 above the MLB Trade Rumors projection of $2.2 million.

This is just $65,000 above the 2023 minimum salary and $15,000 below MLBTR’s estimate.

This is $125,000 above MLBTR’s estimate.

Earlier this week I had written about Rowan Wick being one of the arb-eligible Cubs still unsigned, but I had forgotten that he had signed (along with Adrian Sampson) last November:

For the record, Wick’s number is $50,000 above the MLBTR projection. MLBTR didn’t make a projection for Sampson. (Also from that tweet, Ortega signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees and Marquez signed one with the Cubs, staying in the organization.)

