Cubs avoid arbitration with Nico Hoerner, Codi Heuer and Nick Madrigal — but no word on Ian Happ

Four Cubs went down to Friday’s deadline unsigned, and three of them have signed:

Cubs announce they’ve settled with Codi Heuer, Nick Madrigal and Nico Hoerner.



They had 4 arb-eligible players who hadn’t yet agreed to contracts, including Ian Happ. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) January 13, 2023

I’ve been waiting around all day for news on Ian Happ and there... hasn’t been any, which is quite interesting. The deadline for arbitration figures to be submitted was early this afternoon — who knows? Maybe Happ and the Cubs are working out a contract extension. But I thought I’d post this now and whatever news there is about Happ can be published later.

Meanwhile, here are the other three arbitration-eligible Cubs who reached agreement with the team before today’s deadline:

Nico Hoerner

$2,525,000 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2023

That is $325,000 above the MLB Trade Rumors projection of $2.2 million.

Source confirms Cubs and Codi Heuer agreed to $785,000, avoiding arbitration. @JonHeyman on it. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) January 13, 2023

This is just $65,000 above the 2023 minimum salary and $15,000 below MLBTR’s estimate.

The Cubs and Nick Madrigal have agreed to a $1.225 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 13, 2023

This is $125,000 above MLBTR’s estimate.

Earlier this week I had written about Rowan Wick being one of the arb-eligible Cubs still unsigned, but I had forgotten that he had signed (along with Adrian Sampson) last November:

Cubs non-tender Rafael Ortega and former to prospect Brailyn Marquez.



And they signed pitchers Adrian Sampson ($1.9m) and Rowan Wick ($1.55m) to 2023 deals.



Part of a flurry or activity leading to Friday night’s non-tender deadline. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) November 19, 2022

For the record, Wick’s number is $50,000 above the MLBTR projection. MLBTR didn’t make a projection for Sampson. (Also from that tweet, Ortega signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees and Marquez signed one with the Cubs, staying in the organization.)