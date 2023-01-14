Cub Tracks’ long con

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Will we see the Brewers and the Cubs in the postseason this year?



With their offseason moves, Ron Darling and @Feinsand think they have a strong chance of being contenders. #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/qrCbR04WUg — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 13, 2023

The Cubs signed Eric Hosmer for a year and Palatine native Mike Tauchman and Vinny Nittoli to minor-league deals and the Cubs Convention is underway. I’m sure the people that count will be there. I’m staying here where it’s warm and the rain from California dies over the mountains. The Cubs themselves will be heading in this direction shortly, including Codi Heuer, Nick Madrigal, Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner, who have all signed on the dotted line.

Alfonso Rivas went west to San Diego, where he’ll try on Eric Hosmer’s old shoes, and P.J. Higgins is heading toward Phoenix on a minor-league deal. Maybe Madrigal can taste the grapefruit yet, as there are rumors of Red Sox interest in the second baseman.

Matt Mervis is going to play for Team Israel in the WBC. That should keep his batting eye sharp, we hope.

New Cubs 1B Eric Hosmer on the time between being traded at last year’s deadline to officially signing with the Cubs today: pic.twitter.com/KBMdmpVbmN — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) January 14, 2023

Tom Ricketts announces new members of the #Cubs Hall of Fame and the #CubsCon Faithful start chanting, "SAMMY! SAMMY!" to which Ricketts responds Sosa isn't "eligible yet", whatever that means.



(Eligibility = 5+ Years as a Cub & Significant Contributions to org)@Cubs #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/ydwfxGpVLX — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) January 14, 2023

