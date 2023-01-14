Cub Tracks’ long con

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Will we see the Brewers and the Cubs in the postseason this year?— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 13, 2023
With their offseason moves, Ron Darling and @Feinsand think they have a strong chance of being contenders. #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/qrCbR04WUg
The Cubs signed Eric Hosmer for a year and Palatine native Mike Tauchman and Vinny Nittoli to minor-league deals and the Cubs Convention is underway. I’m sure the people that count will be there. I’m staying here where it’s warm and the rain from California dies over the mountains. The Cubs themselves will be heading in this direction shortly, including Codi Heuer, Nick Madrigal, Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner, who have all signed on the dotted line.
Alfonso Rivas went west to San Diego, where he’ll try on Eric Hosmer’s old shoes, and P.J. Higgins is heading toward Phoenix on a minor-league deal. Maybe Madrigal can taste the grapefruit yet, as there are rumors of Red Sox interest in the second baseman.
Matt Mervis is going to play for Team Israel in the WBC. That should keep his batting eye sharp, we hope.
New Cubs 1B Eric Hosmer on the time between being traded at last year’s deadline to officially signing with the Cubs today: pic.twitter.com/KBMdmpVbmN— Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) January 14, 2023
January 13, 2023
Tom Ricketts announces new members of the #Cubs Hall of Fame and the #CubsCon Faithful start chanting, "SAMMY! SAMMY!" to which Ricketts responds Sosa isn't "eligible yet", whatever that means.— Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) January 14, 2023
(Eligibility = 5+ Years as a Cub & Significant Contributions to org)@Cubs #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/ydwfxGpVLX
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs Convention preview mailbag: David Ross’ job; what success looks like in 2023. “... lightly edited for length and clarity.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Tom Ricketts says spending will return to ‘Near CBT Levels,’ Cubs could add at deadline to boost postseason push. That sounds fine, but do you believe him?
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): As the Cubs Convention opens, Chairman Tom Ricketts talks long-term free-agent contracts and the smaller national reach on Marquee. “A direct-to-consumer streaming option through Marquee remains up in the air for 2023, Ricketts said.”
- Associated Press: MLB hires executive from Sinclair, concerned with TV future. “Billy Chambers will start with MLB on Feb. 1 in the newly created position of executive vice president for local media, the commissioner’s office said Thursday.”
- Peter Marzano (NBC Sports Chicago*): Ricketts: Cubs can compete for NL Central title in 2023. “I think this team will be able to compete for our division,” Ricketts told Leila Rahimi, while adding that he expects the team to continue to progress.
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): MLB Expert predicts the Cubs to make the postseason. “... the pitching will have to pick up where it left off in the second half of 2022.”
- Andy Jasner (Fan Nation*): Chicago Cubs set to utilize unorthodox catching situation in 2023. “Both players can easily start.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): How this ‘extreme’ player will fit on ‘23 Cubs. “I’d love to be able to move him around,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said early in this offseason.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Chicago Cubs pegged as having one of the most underrated farm systems, and one of the best at player development. “The Cubs even got at least one vote for having THE BEST farm system in baseball...” Cubs Insider has a piece of this.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Two new members to be inducted into Cubs Hall of Fame. “Mark Grace and Shawon Dunston were announced as the newest members of the Cubs Hall of Fame on Friday night.”
