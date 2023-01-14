 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ long con

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. The Cubs Convention has begun, and Tom Ricketts spoke amid mixed greetings.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs signed Eric Hosmer for a year and Palatine native Mike Tauchman and Vinny Nittoli to minor-league deals and the Cubs Convention is underway. I’m sure the people that count will be there. I’m staying here where it’s warm and the rain from California dies over the mountains. The Cubs themselves will be heading in this direction shortly, including Codi Heuer, Nick Madrigal, Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner, who have all signed on the dotted line.

Alfonso Rivas went west to San Diego, where he’ll try on Eric Hosmer’s old shoes, and P.J. Higgins is heading toward Phoenix on a minor-league deal. Maybe Madrigal can taste the grapefruit yet, as there are rumors of Red Sox interest in the second baseman.

Matt Mervis is going to play for Team Israel in the WBC. That should keep his batting eye sharp, we hope.

Food for Thought:

