Cub Tracks’ compulsory games

BCB’s intrepid reporter Sara Sanchez brought us all reports from the front, as it were, and we were glad of it, particularly as the editorial we are a couple of thousand miles away. Others similarly visited, and we preserve several of their remarks here. Those of you who are long-time readers know that Cub Tracks strives to pursue and parse and not to perpetuate the narrative, however nothing said so far has done anything to disprove the Cubs’ current facade, however Potemkin it may seem.

“All I want is some truth.” — John Lennon

Indeed. And who wouldn’t want that shiny slippery object? But it is hard to get a good look at it, let alone grasp it.

“We have interest in both (Happ and Hoerner), in keeping them long term,” Hoyer said. “We’ve started the process I guess I would say, we’ve had dialogue with the agents. Where that is in the process I would never reveal or what the offers are, but certainly there’s a real desire and we’ve had those meetings with the representatives.” — Sahadev Sharma

No surprise but Cubs not interested in signing Trevor Bauer. — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) January 14, 2023

“I love playing shortstop,” Hoerner said. “It was always a dream of mine to play shortstop in the major leagues. I had to do it for a full season last year. I was proud of how I carried myself. I will always be confident in my ability to do that. But the needs of our team are very clear. It’s not an issue moving forward at all.” — Patrick Mooney

Tom Ricketts: “I think we have a great shot at competing for our division.” — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) January 14, 2023

