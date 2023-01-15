 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ compulsory games

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Is Maddux next? News from the Cubs Convention and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

BCB’s intrepid reporter Sara Sanchez brought us all reports from the front, as it were, and we were glad of it, particularly as the editorial we are a couple of thousand miles away. Others similarly visited, and we preserve several of their remarks here. Those of you who are long-time readers know that Cub Tracks strives to pursue and parse and not to perpetuate the narrative, however nothing said so far has done anything to disprove the Cubs’ current facade, however Potemkin it may seem.

“All I want is some truth.” — John Lennon

Indeed. And who wouldn’t want that shiny slippery object? But it is hard to get a good look at it, let alone grasp it.

(* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.)

“We have interest in both (Happ and Hoerner), in keeping them long term,” Hoyer said. “We’ve started the process I guess I would say, we’ve had dialogue with the agents. Where that is in the process I would never reveal or what the offers are, but certainly there’s a real desire and we’ve had those meetings with the representatives.” — Sahadev Sharma

“I love playing shortstop,” Hoerner said. “It was always a dream of mine to play shortstop in the major leagues. I had to do it for a full season last year. I was proud of how I carried myself. I will always be confident in my ability to do that. But the needs of our team are very clear. It’s not an issue moving forward at all.” — Patrick Mooney

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...