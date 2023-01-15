Cub Tracks’ compulsory games

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
BCB’s intrepid reporter Sara Sanchez brought us all reports from the front, as it were, and we were glad of it, particularly as the editorial we are a couple of thousand miles away. Others similarly visited, and we preserve several of their remarks here. Those of you who are long-time readers know that Cub Tracks strives to pursue and parse and not to perpetuate the narrative, however nothing said so far has done anything to disprove the Cubs’ current facade, however Potemkin it may seem.
“All I want is some truth.” — John Lennon
Indeed. And who wouldn’t want that shiny slippery object? But it is hard to get a good look at it, let alone grasp it.
“We have interest in both (Happ and Hoerner), in keeping them long term,” Hoyer said. “We’ve started the process I guess I would say, we’ve had dialogue with the agents. Where that is in the process I would never reveal or what the offers are, but certainly there’s a real desire and we’ve had those meetings with the representatives.” — Sahadev Sharma
No surprise but Cubs not interested in signing Trevor Bauer.— Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) January 14, 2023
“I love playing shortstop,” Hoerner said. “It was always a dream of mine to play shortstop in the major leagues. I had to do it for a full season last year. I was proud of how I carried myself. I will always be confident in my ability to do that. But the needs of our team are very clear. It’s not an issue moving forward at all.” — Patrick Mooney
Tom Ricketts: “I think we have a great shot at competing for our division.”— Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) January 14, 2023
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Ricketts family panel at CubsCon: Tom and Laura talk spending, competitiveness, and the new Ryno statue. “... there were a handful of items worth sharing …”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): CubsCon front office panel: Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins speak. “... Hoyer suggested moves are still coming in the bullpen and on the bench/with bats.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs Convention brought the early optimism, but the team knows it has holes to fill. “We’re still talking both on pitching and hitting,” Hoyer said.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): 5 things we heard at the Cubs Convention, including Ian Happ’s future, Nico Hoerner’s spot and Nick Madrigal’s fit. ”I’m just preparing for whatever they throw at me,” Madrigal said. More from the Convention.
- MLB.com*: Injuries & Moves: Hendricks, Heuer throwing. “It’s just good to finally be getting into the meat of the throwing program,” Hendricks said on Jan. 14.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): ‘I think we can do something’: Cubs offseason moves have the roster fired up. “We can surprise people.” — Ian Happ.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs reach $10.85M agreement with Ian Happ, all arb salaries now set. “The big question now is whether Happ and the Cubs will be able to work out a deal that keeps him in Chicago beyond this year.” Jordan Bastian joins in and talks Hoerner, too. Sahadev Sharma on Happ {$}. Patrick Mooney on Hoerner {S}.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): How Cubs’ Cody Bellinger, hitting coach Dustin Kelly developed a ‘good chemistry’ fast. “A head start built on a common vocabulary could prove to be vital as Bellinger embarks on what both parties hope will be a comeback season.”
- Jesse Sanchez (MLB.com*): ‘23 international signing period to begin Sunday. “The international signing period starts Sunday and runs through Dec. 15, 2023.”
- Michael Canter (Cubs Insider*): Shawon Dunston and Mark Grace inducted into Cubs Hall of Fame. ““Dunston-Sandberg-Grace. Double play!” – Harry Caray” Jordan Bastian weighs in.
- Peter Marzano (NBC Sports Chicago*): Ricketts: No progress toward Sosa reunion. “I hope some day we come to a really nice resolution, but I don’t have anything new to report.”
