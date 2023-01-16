Outside The Confines: Future so bright

I don’t know about you, but this time of year, especially right now, I start getting very excited about the future. Maybe it’s because of how cold it is (even though it’s unseasonably nice where I live, it’s still pretty darned cold) I start thinking about warmer weather, which naturally makes me think of spring, and spring training.

Believe it or not, spring training is only a month away from starting, which means teams are going to be getting into gear making any last-minute free agent signings and trying to lock down the players they’ll be inviting to attend camp in Arizona and Florida in February.

But the future is looking bright for so many reasons. International free agents are being signed, and though it feels so bizarre to get excited about signing teenagers, some of these kids may be powerhouse superstars one day. Certainly many of them have famous siblings they can ask for advice.

And then, too, we have the World Baseball Classic looming ahead as yet one more thing to look forward to. In a lot of ways it feels like the offseason just began, but spring is coming, and there are exciting things on the way.

Now on to today’s links.

Pete Alonso’s Battle for the Bay charity HR Derby was a huge hit. pic.twitter.com/HwM7MG4ZvJ — MLB (@MLB) January 15, 2023

reigning american league batting champ luis arraez is collaborating with nelson cruz again this off-season.



interesting drills ⬇️



IG: https://t.co/6xc4C4EQUj pic.twitter.com/5T6WPbxgSW — parker hageman (@HagemanParker) January 9, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.