Cub Tracks embroiders the possibilities

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Things we learned from the Convention and onward.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

I bring you news of water. Water is wet. Now for our main story...

Nick Madrigal, as has been bandied about here and on every other commentary page, is trying to be useful as a utility guy and will take ground balls at third. Whether or not the Cubs want to go lefty or righty for that position remains to be seen. Maybe both. Keep him around until a deal knocks you out, Jed.

Also, Bring Him Back. You know who I mean. Don’t @ me.

Food for Thought:

