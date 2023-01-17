Cub Tracks embroiders the possibilities

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Nick Madrigal, as has been bandied about here and on every other commentary page, is trying to be useful as a utility guy and will take ground balls at third. Whether or not the Cubs want to go lefty or righty for that position remains to be seen. Maybe both. Keep him around until a deal knocks you out, Jed.
Chicago Cubs signing more players from the Dominican Republic (L to R) today:— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 16, 2023
SS Angel Cepeda
SS Brailin Pascual
SS Omar Ferrera
SS Derniche Valdez
RHP Jostin Florentino
3B Albert Gutierrez
LHP Miguel Cruzhttps://t.co/aEjDyrXRv9 pic.twitter.com/BE8whSYEnM
Lightning and Thunder. Designed by the fans. Created by @mmervis12 & PCA. Content coming soon. #ObviousShirts pic.twitter.com/69w2GbRFt4— OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) January 16, 2023
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): 3 things we learned at ‘23 Cubs Convention. “This is it. This is the exciting time,” Cubs manager David Ross said.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Chairman Tom Ricketts: Cubs ‘will compete for the division this year. ‘‘We had a couple of years where we had to be careful to think about the longer-term prospects of the team rather than the shorter term,’’ Ricketts said. ‘‘But I think we’re coming out of that now.’’ Here’s the video, from NBC Sports Chicago.
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): Who’s Chicago’s ‘Bum of the Year’ and why doesn’t Tom Ricketts seem to get it? The Les Grobstein Memorial.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): After the worst injury of his career, Kyle Hendricks is back — even if his timeline is murky. “It’s hard to say right now where we’re really at,” Hendricks said.
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Team targeting Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore. “... there’s still room to add a veteran reliever at the end of the bullpen.”
- Steve Greenberg (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Yan Gomes has some old shoes to fill. “Gomes is interested in managing someday and reminds skipper David Ross of a former Cub who famously made an impact as a positive influence.”
- Michael Canter (Cubs Insider*): Eric Hosmer expected to be Cubs’ Opening Day first baseman. “... the president of baseball operations all but confirmed Mervis will be handled with kid gloves.”
- Scot Gregor (Daily Herald* {$}): Can Hosmer, Mancini regain their old forms with Cubs? “There are good years left,” Hoyer said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Nick Madrigal will be getting some reps at third base. “You never know how much depth you will need...”
- Bruce Levine (Marquee Sports Network*): Are Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner extensions a priority for Cubs? “The smart money is saying they both could be rewarded with multi-year contracts.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs prospect notes: Catching up with Pete Crow-Armstrong, Brennen Davis, Miguel Amaya and more. “I think that people are going to be surprised as to how close the Cubs actually are to being a contending team,” Pete Crow-Armstrong said.
- Jesse Sanchez (MLB.com*): Cubs’ trio of international signings headlined by No. 6 prospect (sources). “According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with shortstop Derniche Valdez...” (and others)
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): The Sammy Sosa debate isn’t going away for Chicago Cubs fans and ownership. Is a reunion possible? “This long, tedious dance over a Sosa reunion won’t end soon.”
Food for Thought:
