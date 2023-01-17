Cub Tracks embroiders the possibilities

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Nick Madrigal, as has been bandied about here and on every other commentary page, is trying to be useful as a utility guy and will take ground balls at third. Whether or not the Cubs want to go lefty or righty for that position remains to be seen. Maybe both. Keep him around until a deal knocks you out, Jed.

Chicago Cubs signing more players from the Dominican Republic (L to R) today:



SS Angel Cepeda

SS Brailin Pascual

SS Omar Ferrera

SS Derniche Valdez

RHP Jostin Florentino

3B Albert Gutierrez

LHP Miguel Cruzhttps://t.co/aEjDyrXRv9 pic.twitter.com/BE8whSYEnM — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 16, 2023

