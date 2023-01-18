Baseball history unpacked, January 18

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Cubs birthdays: Charlie Eden, Babe Twombly, Billy Grabarkewitz, Dave Geisel.

1258 - Mongol army of 150,000, led by Hulagu, grandson of Genghis Khan, arrives at the walls of Baghdad (city falls Feb 13).

1535 - Francisco Pizarro founds the city of Lima in Peru.

1644 - Perplexed Pilgrims in Boston reported America's first UFO sighting. Believe it or not.

1958 - Willie O'Ree is the first African-American to appear in the NHL, making his debut for the Boston Bruins in a 3-0 victory in Montreal.

- Willie O’Ree is the first African-American to appear in the NHL, making his debut for the Boston Bruins in a 3-0 victory in Montreal. 2022 - Boston Bruins retire Willie O’Ree’s No. 22 jersey, on the 64th anniversary of his becoming the NHL’s first Black player.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration. Thanks for reading.