 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: The dead of winter

The sons of owners go out of their way to antagonize their fans. MLB looks ahead to expansion. And other news from around baseball.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Fenway Park Snow Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

I just wanted to wish happy birthday to my daughter. There’s no chance she’ll see this. Oh well, that’s her problem.

For a dead time in baseball, there sure was a lot of news this week.

It is another chapter today in Billionaires Behaving Badly. Of course, that’s every day these days.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...