Cub Tracks lays it down

Word is that extension talks are under way, with Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner eligible for considerable raises and potential long-term retention. The Cubs signed Trey Mancini in time to avoid signing Adam Duvall, who is going to Boston. They signed big-armed Julian Merryweather. It’s been reported that Zach McKinstry’s name is often heard on the Red Phone. Mamas, let your babies grow up to be southpaws.
Meanwhile, Kyle Hendricks is throwing but is unlikely to open the season on the squad. The roster is starting to take on a season shape, where previously it had been amoebic. Pretty soon it’ll be in the best shape of its life.
Owen Caissie and Matt Mervis are on Team Canada and Team Israel in the WBC.
Owen Caissie and Matt Mervis are on Team Canada and Team Israel in the WBC.

Lastly, I submit that Trey Mancini should come up to bat with Henry Mancini's title theme for 'Experiment in Terror' ringing out. Older fans would know it as the theme for "Creature Features":
NEW EPISODE— The Compound (@thecompoundpod) January 18, 2023
LIVE FROM CHICAGO, ITS THE CUBS CON EPISODE!
Featuring 6 special guests over 3 segments, the Boss solo hosted this special episode featuring 7 All-Star appearances, 8 Gold Gloves, 2 Silver Sluggers, a Rookie of the Year award and an MVP!https://t.co/Gvx226DJbr
For me, the best sight of today was @Cubs pitcher @EthanXXVI back on the field and throwing the baseball! It was his second day throwing in his rehab from TJS. #Cubs #CubsProspects #RevengeSZN pic.twitter.com/32Hg0oCBFJ— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 18, 2023
Jordan Wicks grew up watching Jon Lester. @jordan_wicks99— Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) January 17, 2023
( : @cubs) pic.twitter.com/qCbfaCr2Bn
- Jeff Passan (ESPN+ {$}): Jeff Passan’s 2022-23 MLB free agency takeaways. “... the Cubs have spent more than $300 million this winter and signed more new players than any other team.” Brett Taylor and Evan Altman break it down.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs being ‘Really After’ Xander Bogaerts might signal willingness to exceed CBT. “... we’re being presented with pretty clear evidence that everything the business side said about Jed Hoyer having money to spend was true.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Breaking down the Cubs’ bullpen landscape. “... we have to be able to develop our own relievers.”
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Who will be the team’s leadoff hitter? “I think we’ve got a couple different ways we can look at that,” David Ross said.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Joining the Chicago Cubs is ‘like a new life’ for Eric Hosmer after a challenging 2022 season. “It’s kind of like a new life, and you want to make the most of every opportunity — and for this opportunity for me personally, I feel like it’s a great one,” Hosmer said.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): How Cubs envision Nick Madrigal fitting into 2023 roster puzzle. “... the main priority for the Cubs and Madrigal is health throughout the course of the 2023 season.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Chicago Cubs place three prospects in the new Baseball America Pre-2023 Top 100. PCA is a Top 25 prospect. Read on to see the other names.
Food for Thought:
