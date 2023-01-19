Cub Tracks lays it down

 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Word is that extension talks are under way, with Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner eligible for considerable raises and potential long-term retention. The Cubs signed Trey Mancini in time to avoid signing Adam Duvall, who is going to Boston. They signed big-armed Julian Merryweather. It’s been reported that Zach McKinstry’s name is often heard on the Red Phone. Mamas, let your babies grow up to be southpaws.

Meanwhile, Kyle Hendricks is throwing but is unlikely to open the season on the squad. The roster is starting to take on a season shape, where previously it had been amoebic. Pretty soon it’ll be in the best shape of its life.

Owen Caissie and Matt Mervis are on Team Canada and Team Israel in the WBC.

Lastly, I submit that Trey Mancini should come up to bat with Henry Mancini’s title theme for ‘Experiment in Terror’ ringing out. Older fans would know it as the theme for “Creature Features”:

