Cub Tracks lays it down

Welcome to today's edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™

Word is that extension talks are under way, with Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner eligible for considerable raises and potential long-term retention. The Cubs signed Trey Mancini in time to avoid signing Adam Duvall, who is going to Boston. They signed big-armed Julian Merryweather. It’s been reported that Zach McKinstry’s name is often heard on the Red Phone. Mamas, let your babies grow up to be southpaws.

Meanwhile, Kyle Hendricks is throwing but is unlikely to open the season on the squad. The roster is starting to take on a season shape, where previously it had been amoebic. Pretty soon it’ll be in the best shape of its life.

Owen Caissie and Matt Mervis are on Team Canada and Team Israel in the WBC.



For me, the best sight of today was @Cubs pitcher @EthanXXVI back on the field and throwing the baseball! It was his second day throwing in his rehab from TJS. #Cubs #CubsProspects #RevengeSZN pic.twitter.com/32Hg0oCBFJ — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 18, 2023

