Baseball history unpacked, January 2

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball's colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Ray Jacobs, Nick Dumovich. Also notable: José Méndez HOF, Edgar Martinez HOF.

Today in history:

366 - The Alamanni cross the frozen Rhine River in large numbers, invading the Roman Empire.

- The Alamanni cross the frozen Rhine River in large numbers, invading the Roman Empire. 1570 - Tsar Ivan the Terrible’s march to Novgorod begins.

- Tsar Ivan the Terrible’s march to Novgorod begins. 1839 - First photo of the Moon (French photographer Louis Daguerre).

- First photo of the Moon (French photographer Louis Daguerre). 1893 - World’s Columbian Exposition opens in Chicago.

- World’s Columbian Exposition opens in Chicago. 1906 - Willis Carrier receives a US patent for the world’s first air conditioner.

- Willis Carrier receives a US patent for the world’s first air conditioner. 1999 - A brutal snowstorm smashes into the Midwestern United States, causing 14 inches (359 mm) of snow in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and 19 inches (487 mm) in Chicago, where temperatures plunge to -13°F (-25°C); 68 deaths are reported.

