Outside The Confines: Ring in the new year

The new year is here and there’s so much to look forward to. Spring training will start in two months, and we have a full season of baseball just waiting to begin. What records will be broken? Which new rookies will become overnight sensations? Who will be the next MVPs, and which veterans will have an astonishing last hurrah?

Baseball is the kind of sport where we know we will see amazing things every season and it’s just a matter of time before we see the first home run of the year, the first grand slam, the most amazing double-play we’ve ever seen.

MLB rounded up some of the best moments of 2022, and there’s only a few months to wait before we start collecting the best moments of 2023.

What a memorable 2022 in ⚾️! pic.twitter.com/Z7WFwP80rV — MLB (@MLB) December 31, 2022

Now, the week between holidays is incredibly quiet in the writing world, so there’s not a lot of new links to post, but we still have some good stuff for you.

Let’s kick things off with the longest home run of 2022.

2022's longest HR was a 504-foot blast from @CCron24. Does someone top that in 2023? pic.twitter.com/w94zUysfw3 — MLB (@MLB) January 1, 2023

There it is. The first legal sports bet in Ohio. Pete Rose says the Reds will win the World Series. pic.twitter.com/J29v9kbOYi — Michelle Alfini (@MichelleAlf) January 1, 2023

