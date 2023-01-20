 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Feeling Hall of Fame-ish

The countdown is on to see who will be enshrined

By Ashley MacLennan
We’re less than a week away from the announcements of who will be in the 2023 MLB Hall of Fame class heading for enshrinement in Cooperstown. With only a portion of the ballots being shared publicly it can be exceptionally difficult to predict which players (if any) will make the cut. But every year Ryan Thibodaux does his best to track and share a percentage of the ballots with the public.

As of January 19 only about 42 percent of votes were known and only two players seemed likely to garner the votes to make it to Cooperstown: Scott Rolen and Todd Helton. As an eternal Todd Helton apologist who believes he belongs in the Hall, this makes me happy, but it’s also not a sure thing by any means. Billy Wagner is the only other player near the 75% mark needed to get in, appearing on about 72 percent of counted ballots.

Anything could happen between now and the 24th when the inductees are revealed, but it’s sure to be a topic we see a lot over the coming days (and you’ll notice plenty of posts about it below).

Which of the candidates would get your vote?

Now on to today’s links.

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

