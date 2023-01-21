Cub Tracks’ things are looking up

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

In this data-driven age, the stolen base is a liability. But it’s one of the most exciting plays in the game, and I for one am fired up to see it make a comeback. I don’t necessarily want to see a return to the Whitey Herzog days but let’s see some action on the basepaths, preferably by someones who know how. The Cubs have a few players with the good wheels. Michael Cerami elaborates below.

Tommy La Stella is a Mariner. Aroldis Chapman is a Royal. This article was clearly not written by any intelligence, artificial or not.

Former MLB pitcher Pedro Strop now showing his new version as a singer. pic.twitter.com/lZGgep6pQK — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) January 17, 2023

The #Cubs today agreed to terms with 1B/OF/DH Trey Mancini on a two-year major league contract.



Welcome to Chicago, @TreyMancini! pic.twitter.com/xD1MoXeKk5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 20, 2023

The Cubs drop their favorite players from their childhood! @Cubs pic.twitter.com/1LTFUeRa6q — Trevor Fahnstrom (@TrevFahnstrom) January 20, 2023

