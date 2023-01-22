Cub Tracks’ scrying in baseball

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Cub Tracks wants it to be known that we feel real good about Cody Bellinger’s 2023. This could be a mixed blessing — last year we felt real good about Nico Hoerner and Alfonso Rivas. That was 50/50, in 20/20 hindsight.

(* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.)

Food for Thought:

Here's how to find the area of a circle... using a pizza. pic.twitter.com/CzBuXkUd5Q — NOVA | PBS (@novapbs) January 21, 2023

Proprioception Vs Kinesthesia: We All Have A "Sixth Sense"https://t.co/jJB3VDK6wR — IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 21, 2023

Have fun trying to sleep tonight. https://t.co/9KgKYeMzJ8 — Futurism (@futurism) January 21, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading.