Cub Tracks’ scrying in baseball

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Cub Tracks wants it to be known that we feel real good about Cody Bellinger’s 2023. This could be a mixed blessing — last year we felt real good about Nico Hoerner and Alfonso Rivas. That was 50/50, in 20/20 hindsight.
(* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.)
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): Can a shot of Jameson (Taillon) help bring back the Cubs’ party to Wrigleyville? “I knew the type of guy he was and I knew he would fit in right away,” Adrian Sampson said.
- Scot Gregor (Daily Herald* {$}): Much like Cubs, Hendricks looking to get back to winning ways. “... Kyle Hendricks says he’s 100% healthy and anxious to contribute to a revamped team capable of competing in the NL Central.”
- Ryan Herrera (AllCHGO*): Could Adbert Alzolay become the new Cubs closer? “Throwing the ninth inning,” Alzolay said with a smile. “I feel that that can be huge.”
- (Cubs Insider*): Zack Britton auditioning for teams as lefty reliever market remains in holding pattern. “... there could be a small bidding war for a group of southpaws that also includes Andrew Chafin, Matt Moore, and Will Smith.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner expect their partnership to ‘fit like a glove’. “He’s willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Swanson said. “When you can combine that kind of mentality with how I like to do things, that usually fits like a glove — no pun intended.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Drew Smyly says the Cubs got the best free agent shortstop in the class. “He’s just a gamer, like Nico’s a gamer, too. It’s going to be fun watching them play together.” Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney have more in Cubs notes {$}.
- Steve Zavala (ClutchPoints*): Ian Happ’s strong take on potential for Cubs offense in 2023 will hype up Chicago fans. “I’m really excited to play with a bunch of these guys that I’ve played against for a long time, but to be able to share the clubhouse, pick their brains, get their experiences as well is going to be pretty fun.”
- (670theScore*): With invite to big league camp, Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong thrilled to get chance to accelerate his learning curve. “I feel lucky to have gotten that invite, for the main reason that, you know, I’m not going over there to step on anybody’s toes,” Crow-Armstrong said. (includes interview [AUDIO]).
Food for Thought:
Here's how to find the area of a circle... using a pizza. pic.twitter.com/CzBuXkUd5Q— NOVA | PBS (@novapbs) January 21, 2023
Proprioception Vs Kinesthesia: We All Have A "Sixth Sense"https://t.co/jJB3VDK6wR— IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 21, 2023
Have fun trying to sleep tonight. https://t.co/9KgKYeMzJ8— Futurism (@futurism) January 21, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading.
Loading comments...