 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: A good old-fashioned trade

The Twins and Marlins make a deal based on needs and not contracts. An Oakland legend passes. A look back at free agency and more news from around MLB.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

I remember when a team trading a batting champion would have been a huge deal. The last player traded the offseason after winning a batting title was Rod Carew back in 1979.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...