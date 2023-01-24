Cub Tracks is a great fit

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Mark Leiter Jr. has elected to become a free agent. I can’t say that I blame him. He might pitch more in a different organization. He showed enough last year, especially late, to have some value for someone. Not a LOT of value, but some. There are systems that have less pitching than the Cubs do at present.

We’re not going to jump on the Nick Madrigal to the White Sox train. It just doesn’t seem likely. The other two main Cubs blogs are in on it but it doesn’t track for us. Click the links if you have interest. Bob Nightengale started it, reportedly.

“It’s more of a conjecture on Nightengale’s part, rather than a report of a potential deal in the works, but one can see how Nightengale connected the dots.” — Alex Shapiro, NBC Sports Chicago.

Madrigal and Leiter right now are occupying useful niches, and Madrigal is trying to acquire a little more space. I suspect that space will be in Iowa, at least for starters.

Madrigal and Leiter right now are occupying useful niches, and Madrigal is trying to acquire a little more space. I suspect that space will be in Iowa, at least for starters.

I have been an ‘XRT listener since the station spoke Spanish half of the time. When I was a taxi driver, Terri Hemmert and Lin Brehmer and Frank E. Lee rode shotgun. I’ve had the good fortune to meet all three, and even bowled a few frames with two of them. Happy trails, Lin. You’ll be missed.

"They shall have stars at elbow and foot." Dylan Thomas (Lin Brehmer, 1954-2023, ad astra) — Frank E. Lee (@djfrankelee) January 23, 2023

Trey Mancini spoke to the press Monday morning. That generated some Cubstacks for you today. Enjoy.

Super happy to see Ed Howard on the field today and taking ground balls at shortstop! Ed is coming back from a significant injury that ended his 2022 season so it's good to see him healthy and playing defense! #Cubs #CubsProspects pic.twitter.com/NQf5MCs6mx — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 23, 2023

Watched @Cubs @C_Heuey12 throw his first bullpen today. Primarily a 'touch and feel' session as he continues his journey back after TJS! Good to see Codi back on the mound! #Cubs #CubsProspects pic.twitter.com/81fQyJwViD — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 23, 2023

Trey Mancini says one of his first times at Wrigley Field, he wore a Matt Clement goatee that was a stadium giveaway. #Cubs — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) January 23, 2023

Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): No one knew the Chicago Cubs quite like Lin Brehmer, a voice of sanity during good times and bad. “Joe, a lot of high-priced managers have come through the Cubs organization over the years,” Brehmer said. “Dusty Baker, Lou Piniella and many others have come in, and most left Chicago in straitjackets…”

Maddon interrupted before Brehmer could pose his question.

“Forty-two regular,” he said, offering up his jacket size.

Lyndsey Havens (Billboard*): Wilco, John Cusack, Steve Albini & more pay tribute to late Chicago Radio Legend Lin Brehmer. “WXRT celebrated Brehmer’s life with a special block of programming on Monday.”

