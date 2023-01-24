Cub Tracks is a great fit

 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Trey Mancini, Kyle Hendricks, Nick Madrigal and more in a small small world. It’s great to be alive.

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Mark Leiter Jr. has elected to become a free agent. I can’t say that I blame him. He might pitch more in a different organization. He showed enough last year, especially late, to have some value for someone. Not a LOT of value, but some. There are systems that have less pitching than the Cubs do at present.

We’re not going to jump on the Nick Madrigal to the White Sox train. It just doesn’t seem likely. The other two main Cubs blogs are in on it but it doesn’t track for us. Click the links if you have interest. Bob Nightengale started it, reportedly.

“It’s more of a conjecture on Nightengale’s part, rather than a report of a potential deal in the works, but one can see how Nightengale connected the dots.” — Alex Shapiro, NBC Sports Chicago.

Madrigal and Leiter right now are occupying useful niches, and Madrigal is trying to acquire a little more space. I suspect that space will be in Iowa, at least for starters.

Cub Tracks understands niche. But trust us — we’re not like the others. I remember my juco baseball coach telling me that I was the only right-hander he knew that felt like a lefthander (I threw a screwball and a knuckle-curve and had a rag arm compared to the rest of the staff, and my idol was Bill “Spaceman” Lee).

I have been an ‘XRT listener since the station spoke Spanish half of the time. When I was a taxi driver, Terri Hemmert and Lin Brehmer and Frank E. Lee rode shotgun. I’ve had the good fortune to meet all three, and even bowled a few frames with two of them. Happy trails, Lin. You’ll be missed.

Trey Mancini spoke to the press Monday morning. That generated some Cubstacks for you today. Enjoy.

Maddon interrupted before Brehmer could pose his question.

“Forty-two regular,” he said, offering up his jacket size.

