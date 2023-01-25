Baseball history unpacked, January 25

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Fred Glade, Jimmy Adair, Mel Roach, Jose Macias*, Dan Serafini.

Today in history:

41 - After a night of negotiation, Claudius is accepted as Roman Emperor by the Senate.

- After a night of negotiation, Claudius is accepted as Roman Emperor by the Senate. 1554 - Founding of the city of São Paulo in Brazil.

Founding of the city of São Paulo in Brazil. 1840 - American naval expedition under Charles Wilkes is first to identify Antarctica as a new continent.

- American naval expedition under Charles Wilkes is first to identify Antarctica as a new continent. 1877 - Congress establishes the Electoral Commission to determine the disputed presidential election between Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel J. Tilden.

Congress establishes the Electoral Commission to determine the disputed presidential election between Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel J. Tilden. 1890 - Journalist Nellie Bly beats the fictitious journey of Jules Verne’s Phileas Fogg around the world by eight days (72 days).

- Journalist Nellie Bly beats the fictitious journey of Jules Verne’s Phileas Fogg around the world by eight days (72 days). 1915 - Alexander Graham Bell in NY calls Thomas Watson in San Francisco. Transcontinental telephone service inaugurated.

- Alexander Graham Bell in NY calls Thomas Watson in San Francisco. Transcontinental telephone service inaugurated. 1921 - Karel Čapek’s play “R.U.R.” premieres in Prague, introduces the word “robot”.

- Karel Čapek’s play “R.U.R.” premieres in Prague, introduces the word “robot”. 1971 - Charles Manson & three women followers convicted of Tate-LaBianca murders.

Charles Manson & three women followers convicted of Tate-LaBianca murders. 1995 - Chicago Blackhawks beat Edmonton Oilers, 5-1 in the first NHL game in their new home, the United Center; defenseman Chris Chelios leads scoring with a goal and two assists.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration. Thanks for reading.