Outside The Confines: The votes are in

Rolen started from the bottom, now he’s here.

By Ashley MacLennan
2006 NLCS - Game Five - New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals

If you’ve been a reader here for a while, it will be no surprise to you, dear reader, that I have been a big champion of the “Todd Helton for HoF” Fan Club for some time. And sadly, yesterday, my long wait (and I suppose Todd’s) was not rewarded.

While Helton came close, securing just over 72% of the votes (he needed 11 more votes to get in), Scott Rolen secured the necessary 75% of the votes needed to stamp his pass into Cooperstown and join the hallowed halls of baseball’s best. Rolen was the only inductee in the 2023 class.

It’s also interesting to note (though perhaps not THAT surprising) that none of the new names on the ballot this year came close to gaining entry.

And for me, sad to see Helton passed over another year, there’s solace in knowing he’s inching closer every year. (2024, buddy).

On to the links!

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

