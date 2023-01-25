Outside The Confines: The votes are in

If you’ve been a reader here for a while, it will be no surprise to you, dear reader, that I have been a big champion of the “Todd Helton for HoF” Fan Club for some time. And sadly, yesterday, my long wait (and I suppose Todd’s) was not rewarded.

While Helton came close, securing just over 72% of the votes (he needed 11 more votes to get in), Scott Rolen secured the necessary 75% of the votes needed to stamp his pass into Cooperstown and join the hallowed halls of baseball’s best. Rolen was the only inductee in the 2023 class.

It’s also interesting to note (though perhaps not THAT surprising) that none of the new names on the ballot this year came close to gaining entry.

And for me, sad to see Helton passed over another year, there’s solace in knowing he’s inching closer every year. (2024, buddy).

On to the links!

Spoke to a few more people in the aftermath of Arte Moreno’s stunning decision to back out of the Angels sale and can confidently say this: this was not a matter of prospective buyers not meeting his asking price; he simply got cold feet at the end. (1/) — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) January 24, 2023

Your Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen. pic.twitter.com/D2XOGH8hyD — MLB (@MLB) January 25, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.