Pete Crow-Armstrong named 28th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline

Three Cubs prospects, headlines by outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, were named to MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list. Two other Cubs outfielders were also named to the Top 100: Kevin Alcántara was named 87th and Brennen Davis came in at number 92.

Crow-Armstrong was a first-round pick of the Mets in 2020 out of Harvard-Westlake school in Los Angeles. The Cubs traded Javier Báez and Trevor Williams to the Mets in July of 2021 in exchange for Crow-Armstrong.

Crow-Armstrong, or PCA as he is often called, was given an “80” grade for his outfield defense, which is the highest grade possible. MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis said that PCA was likely to win Gold Gloves at the major league level. But Callis also praised the adjustments that PCA made at the plate which has him driving the ball for more power. He said that Crow-Armstrong could end up hitting 20 home runs a season in addition to his speed and defense.

The Cubs acquired Alcántara from the Yankees in a deal for Anthony Rizzo in 2021. The 20-year-old Dominican hit an impressive .273/.360/.451 with 15 home runs in 112 games in the tough-hitting environment in Low-A Myrtle Beach.

Davis, a second-round pick of the Cubs in 2018 out of Basha High School in Arizona, had an injury-plagued 2022 season that saw him drop down most prospect lists. But MLB Pipeline still thought enough of him to rank him in the Top 100. If healthy, Davis should make his major-league debut this year.

Baseball America also released their Top 100 prospects list last week and all three Cubs outfielders were also named to their list. Crow-Armstrong checked in at number 25 in the BA list. They ranked Davis as their 84th-best prospect and Alcántara came in at 91. Essentially, BA and MLB Pipeline flip their evaluations of Davis and Alcántara.

Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson was named the top prospect in baseball by both organizations.

