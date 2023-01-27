Outside The Confines: Tuning up for spring

Just 39 days until the start of the World Baseball Classic.
- News that is likely to affect many MLB teams is that Diamond Sports, the subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcasting that operates the Bally Sports Networks, is on the verge of bankruptcy. It’s unclear what would happen, but the contracts to carry MLB games could get ripped up and re-negotiated. In that case, and I’m sure that this will choke up many of you, the Cardinals could be the team most impacted.
- The Orioles acquired left-hander Cole Irvin from the Athletics for a minor league prospect.
- The Red Sox need middle infielders, so they traded left-handed reliever Josh Taylor to the Royals to acquire infielder Adalberto Mondesi.
- Kyle Kishimoto evaluates the Red Sox/Royals deal.
- The Astros finally have a new general manager and it is former Braves executive Dana Brown.
- Hannah Keyser thinks getting to be the GM of the Astros is a dubious honor, considering how much owner Jim Crane interferes with the running of the team.
- With just a little over a month to go until the WBC, teams are announcing their rosters. Team Japan announced the rest of their roster and Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbar became the first player on Samurai Japan from outside the country. Nootbar hilariously said he’s trying to get his Japanese-born mother to teach him Japanese over the next month.
- And for the first time, Team Cuba will have MLB players on it as White Sox Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada were named to the team. Three minor leaguers and former MLBer Yoenis Cespedes were also named to Team Cuba’s roster.
- Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has said he wants to be traded, although the Pirates have said they’re not interested. Before he’s traded (if he’s traded), Michael Baumann tries to figure out just how good Reynolds is.
- David Adler looks at who is projected to be the best player on each MLB team in 2023.
- Ben Clemens uses exit velocity data to try to figure out possible breakout candidates for 2023.
- Tom Verducci has a list of left-handed hitting players looking to bounce back in 2023. Cody Bellinger is on the top of the list.
- AJ Cassavell explains why designated hitter Nelson Cruz is a perfect match for the Padres.
- Zach Crizer can’t understand why the sons of MLB owners keep trying to dash the dreams of their team’s fans.
- We have some sad news as two former All-Star pitchers have passed away. Former White Sox pitcher Gary Peters died at 85. Peters also pitched for the Red Sox.
- Peters’ teammate on the White Sox from 1961 to 1963, Ray Herbert, also died at 93. Herbert also pitched for the Tigers, A’s and Phillies. Condolences go out to the friends and family of both players.
- James Fegan explains why the White Sox won’t release pitcher Mike Clevenger until after the investigation into his domestic violence allegations is over. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Leo Morgenstern examines stealing third base and Whit Merrifield, who is the best of them all at stealing third.
- Mike Axisa looks at the top ten players who can opt out of their contracts after this season and how likely they are to do so. Marcus Stroman is one the list.
- Some more Cooperstown fallout. Bob Nightengale thinks the standards of Hall-of-Fame voters are too high.
- Jeff Kent was not elected in his final time on the ballot, and he went on an angry rant about that. Which may be the most Jeff Kent-thing ever.
- Bradford Doolittle explains why Joey Votto is not just a future Hall-of-Famer, he’s the future of the Hall of Fame. (ESPN+ sub. req.)
- Pirates outfielder (feels good to type that again) Andrew McCutchen explains why he wears number 22.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
Loading comments...