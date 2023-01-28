Cub Tracks picks them out of the lineup

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Spring training looms ever closer. Roster-juggling is IN.
Corey and I are joined by @OutOfTheVines for the Friday @CHGO_Cubs show!— Brendan Miller (@brendan_cubs) January 27, 2023
- Top 100 prospect list
- Daniel Palencia's 94mph SL
- Jeremiah Estrada's closer potential
- Kevin Alcantara's stardom
- Jordan Wicks' CH
- Greg's new park-adjusted stathttps://t.co/ciG3aqLOKr
The Cubs aren't done just yet: https://t.co/p8Thqr7SUt— Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) January 27, 2023
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Injury updates and timelines for a quartet of Cubs prospects. Davis and Amaya are ready to go; Canario and Howard will be a minute.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs sign former Twins RHP Tyler Duffey to Minors deal. “Duffey has appeared in 295 games with 37 starts and had a really excellent run from 2019-21.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs add catching depth, sign Luis Torrens to minor-league deal with spring-training invite. “Torrens’ offensive production slipped this past season, but since being non-tendered by the Mariners in November, he has put together a strong showing in the Venezuelan Winter League.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Okay, let’s play the lineup game with the 2023 Chicago Cubs. “... the Cubs actually have pretty clear starters at most positions.” Sahadev Sharma and Eno Sarris do likewise {$}.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Trey Mancini ready for ‘magical’ move to Wrigley. “The new Cubs first baseman said only Fenway Park in Boston has given him a similar feeling.” Michael Cerami asks why Mancini will raise the floor of the Cubs’ offense.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Do Matt Mervis or Brennen Davis have a shot at making opening day on a crowded Chicago Cubs roster? “Davis has a better opportunity than Mervis to make it to opening day but also has to be considered a long shot at best.”
- Maria Torres (The Athletic {$}): How Dansby Swanson utilized mental wellness coaching to blossom as a leader. “All he wanted to do was establish a sense of camaraderie. By the end of it, teammates were singing his praises.”
- Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): MLB Network names Dansby Swanson sixth best SS. For Cubs fans, however, it’s hard not to see who finished in the top-three spots.
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): Nico Hoerner’s solid track record at second. “... there is no reason to fear Hoerner will struggle...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Seiya Suzuki could be one of the hardest hitters to project this season. “It is most likely that Suzuki’s 2023 season will fall somewhere in between his 80/20 projections...”
