Cub Tracks picks them out of the lineup

Spring training looms ever closer. Roster-juggling is IN.

Corey and I are joined by @OutOfTheVines for the Friday @CHGO_Cubs show!



- Top 100 prospect list

- Daniel Palencia's 94mph SL

- Jeremiah Estrada's closer potential

- Kevin Alcantara's stardom

- Jordan Wicks' CH

- Greg's new park-adjusted stathttps://t.co/ciG3aqLOKr — Brendan Miller (@brendan_cubs) January 27, 2023

The Cubs aren't done just yet: https://t.co/p8Thqr7SUt — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) January 27, 2023

