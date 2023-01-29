Cub Tracks can’t wait

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Cole Hamels and Derek Holland have thrown for scouts, it is said, in these waning days of the season’s denouement. Jon Heyman is said to have been the first to report, on Twitter. Neither are expected to be anywhere near the Cubs’ roster but perhaps they are not quite pasturized yet. Former Cub Robert Stock is now a Brewer.

Baseball is coming soon.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

250 million-year-old pollen suggests radiation played a role in mass extinction eventhttps://t.co/SXrEd82erj — Live Science (@LiveScience) January 28, 2023

Surprise: "It is not linked to climate change." https://t.co/SZ34jGxjCc — Futurism (@futurism) January 29, 2023

We ruined some pizza so you won’t have to. https://t.co/wD21Byb6Kv — Popular Science (@PopSci) January 28, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!